The call for Submissions for the OCP Future Technologies Symposium has launched

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • San Jose
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 00:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 00:53 IST
The Open Compute Project (OCP) Foundation is pleased to announce that the third Future Technologies Symposium will be located at the 2020 OCP Global Summit, taking place on March 4 - 5, 2020 in San Jose, CA. The Symposium will be held on March 3, 2020 as a full-day track on day 0. All attendees for the Global Summit will receive free access to the full-day sessions. Both events will take place at the San Jose Convention Center, in San Jose, CA. Symposium will also continue as poster sessions throughout the Global Summit.

The objective of the OCP Future Technologies Symposium is to bring to the OCP Community a forward-looking funnel of technologies which focus on solving future problems facing the industry, and accelerate productization through partnerships and open source R&D. A secondary benefit exists to expose a generation of up-and-coming, best-in-class students to the professional community for purposes of research, training and recruitment. The Global academic, startup and venture communities are invited to participate, as well an industrial organizations performing cutting edge research related to date center technologies.

Draft papers will be reviewed by the OCP leadership and Foundation's technical advisory board, as well as OCP Project Leaders. Acceptance will be based on content and overall program balance. The authors of the accepted drafts will have the opportunity to submit a poster and present their work orally during at the OCP Global Summit in San Jose. There will be a $10,000 award paid to the winning submission.

When ready to submit, click hereto create an account in Linklings. Once you create an account, it will allow you to submit your paper. 

The deadline to submit is Friday Jan 10, 2020 at 5pm PST.

Previous submissions, winners and more information can be found here.

A webinar will be held for those interested in submitting papers on December 5, 2019 at 9:00 AM PST. It will be recorded, and available for view until the submission deadline for those who cannot make the live session. Click here to register for the webinar.

