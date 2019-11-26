International Development News
Development News Edition

France and Germany propose EU overhaul after Brexit upheaval

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 23:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 23:28 IST
France and Germany propose EU overhaul after Brexit upheaval
Image Credit: Pixabay

France and Germany put aside bilateral tensions on Tuesday to call for an overhaul of the EU, which has been buffeted over the past decade by a euro zone debt crisis, an influx of migrants and refugees, rising eurosceptic populism and Brexit. Some European Union leaders fear that regional and political rifts could tear apart a project they credit with keeping peace and prosperity on the continent, including in eastern Europe after the collapse of the Soviet bloc.

Paris and Berlin, long seen as the axis of the continent's post-World War Two unification process, said a "Conference on the Future of Europe" was necessary to make the EU "more united and sovereign" across a range of challenges. These include Europe's role in the world and its security, they said in a document that comes amid growing concern that Europe is ill-equipped to deal with new security and economic challenges, especially from a rising China.

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron described the NATO transatlantic military alliance as "brain dead", urging Europe to bolster its capacity to act because it cannot rely eternally on an unpredictable United States. The two-page Franco-German paper said other areas where Europe needed to be more united included its near neighbours, digitalisation, climate change, migration, the fight against inequality, the "social market economy" and the rule of law.

It said a reflection lasting more than two years should consider reforms that would, among other aims, promote democracy and the functioning of a bloc that will group 27 countries after Britain's expected departure on Jan. 31. Many EU citizens feel their voices are not heard in Brussels and have little trust in its institutions, sentiments that drove Britain's 2016 referendum vote to leave the bloc.

The EU's two heavyweights said citizens would need to be closely involved in the reflection on Europe's future through a "bottom-up process" of consultations.

"BACKROOM DEALS"

They said recommendations agreed at a closing conference in the first half of 2022 should be presented to the European Council of member states' leaders for debate and implementation. Diplomats said the document sent a message, ahead of an EU summit on Dec. 12-13, that member states must be closely involved in reflections on Europe's future amid institutional jockeying for a leading role.

A new European Commission, the EU's executive, which starts its five-year mandate on Dec. 1, has already proposed a 2020-2022 conference. Manfred Weber, leader of the centre-right European People's Party in the European Parliament, said in an opinion column on Tuesday that it is the role of an assembly directly elected by European citizens to fight for a more democratic Europe.

"There are many in Brussels and other European capitals who prefer to make decisions through quick backroom deals, in which the direct choice of the voters becomes victim to personal power games," the German EU lawmaker wrote on Politico. Many in the bloc's assembly were furious when EU leaders, horse-trading over top posts at a July summit, brushed aside the so-called "Spitzenkandidaten", the main parliamentary groups' candidates for the post of European Commission president.

France and Germany have been at loggerheads over the past year as Macron's ambitious plans for reform have often run into resistance from the more cautious Chancellor Angela Merkel. Berlin was irked last month that Macron blocked the opening of EU membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania, and Merkel described Macron's brain death comments on NATO as "drastic words".

The idea behind the joint proposal on the future of Europe was to show that Franco-German cooperation was not itself brain dead, a French diplomatic source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Ashok Leyland partners with ICICI Bank to reach new geographies

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

House Judiciary Committee to launch Trump impeachment hearings Dec 4 (AFP) RS RS

House Judiciary Committee to launch Trump impeachment hearings Dec 4 AFP RS RS...

Pope defends raid on financial unit despite criticism

Pope Francis is defending a raid on the Vaticans financial watchdog agency, saying it showed the Vaticans in-house system of checks was working. Francis said Tuesday he authorized the Oct. 1 raid after the Vatican criminal prosecutor came t...

Melania Trump gets booed at drugs speech

US President Donald Trumps wife Melania faced rare boos Tuesday when she gave a speech on the dangers of drug addiction in the east coast city of Baltimore. First ladies are usually spared the rougher edges of US politics and Melania Trump ...

Six dead in 3 blasts in Iraqi capital: medics, security source

Six people were killed in near-simultaneous explosions across various Baghdad neighbourhoods late Tuesday, medics and a security source said, amid deadly anti-government protests in Iraqs capital and its restive south.There was no immediate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019