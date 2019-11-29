NSA Doval meets Sri Lankan President

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval called on newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during which issues of national interest and bilateral cooperation were discussed, officials said on Friday. They said Doval met the visiting Sri Lankan President on Thursday, soon after he landed here.

Issues of national interest and bilateral cooperation were discussed during the meeting, they said. Rajapaksa is on a three-day visit to India as part of his first overseas tour after taking over the reins of Sri Lanka last week.

