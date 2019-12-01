International Development News
Development News Edition

Looked at situation in Kashmir carefully; hope for peaceful resolution: Japan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 15:29 IST
Looked at situation in Kashmir carefully; hope for peaceful resolution: Japan

Japan on Sunday said it looked at the situation in Kashmir "very carefully" and hoped that a peaceful resolution to the issue will be found through dialogue. The comments by a spokesperson of the Japanese Foreign Ministry came a day after India and Japan held their first foreign and defence ministerial dialogue under a new framework to further broadbase strategic ties.

"I do not remember the ministers going into the detailed discussion on the specific issue," Deputy Press Secretary in Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Atsushi Kaifu told reporters when asked whether the Kashmir issue figured in the talks. "But at the same time, I can say we looked at the situation there very carefully. We are aware of the long-standing differences of views with regard to Kashmir. We hope a peaceful resolution will be found through dialogue," he said.

Asked about uncertainty over the Japan-backed bullet train project from Mumbai to Ahmedabad after a new government came to power in Maharashtra, the spokesperson said officials of both the countries are working on it and that challenges occur in large projects. To a question on China's growing assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea, Kaifu said freedom of navigation and overflight must be ensured in the region, asserting that Japan does not compromise on security and maritime issues.

"Japan and China now have a lively relationship, but we do not compromise on security and maritime issues including on the South China Sea," he said, adding that Japan has been trying to engage China in various ways and both countries are working on a bilateral visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Japan next year. On Saturday, India and Japan, under the new framework of two-plus-two dialogue, discussed a raft of strategic issues, including the threat posed to regional security by terror groups operating from Pakistan, latest developments in the disputed South China Sea and evolving security scenario in the Indo-Pacific region.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar led the Indian delegation while the Japanese was headed by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Minister of Defence Taro Kono. Asked whether the 5G spectrum issue figured in the talks, Kaifu said it was briefly touched upon in the context of cooperation in the digital sphere.

Beijing has been urging New Delhi to make an independent decision on allowing its telecom giant Huawei to participate in India's 5G trial. The US has banned Huawei, the world leader in telecom equipment and the number two smartphone producer, over concerns of security and Washington has been pressuring other countries to restrict the operations of the company.

On India's decision to not join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the spokesperson said the countries of the grouping were trying to resolve New Delhi's concerns as decided at its meeting in Bangkok last month. Asked whether Japan was keen on carrying out development projects in Arunachal Pradesh, Kaifu said both India and his country were keen on rolling out connectivity projects in the North Eastern region.

Careful deliberations are on about possible areas of engagement, he said. China has been opposed to any foreign-funded projects in Arunachal Pradesh as it claims the state to be part of its southern Tibet.

Kaifu said Saturday's talks also laid the ground for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to India this month for annual summit level talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Referring to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's visit to India few days back, he said the island nation is a key country for maritime security cooperation and that Japan was also trying to expand cooperation with it.

Talking about growing Indo-Japan ties, the Japanese foreign ministry spokesperson also said that both countries can join hands to carry out projects in African continent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Indo-Pak border 'sensitive' after J&K bifurcation due to high infiltration attempts: BSF DG

The governments decision to bifurcate the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has rendered the Line of Control LoC in Kashmir and the international border along Jammu and Punjab very sensitive as terrorists are making continuous efforts to...

Maha to ensure 80 pc quota in pvt jobs to locals: Governor Koshyarion

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyarion Sunday said the state government will enact a law to ensure 80 percent reservation in private sector jobs for the sons of the soilKoshyari made the announcement in while addressing the joint sitting of th...

Nana Patole of Cong elected Speaker as BJP withdraws candidate

Senior Congress MLA Nana Patole was on Sunday elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly after the BJP withdrew its candidate Kisan Kathore. Pro-tem speaker Dilip Walse Patil made the announcement in the Assemb...

British PM Johnson vows to strengthen prison sentences after London attack

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would strengthen prison sentences, vowing to boost security after an attack in the British capital by a man convicted of terrorism who was released early from prison.With less than two weeks be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019