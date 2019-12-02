International Development News
Development News Edition

China slaps sanctions on US over Hong Kong unrest

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 14:18 IST
China slaps sanctions on US over Hong Kong unrest
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

China suspended US warship visits and sanctioned American NGOs on Monday in retaliation for the passage of a bill backing pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. The financial hub has been rocked by nearly six months of increasingly violent unrest demanding greater autonomy, which Beijing has frequently blamed on foreign influence.

Last week US President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which requires the president to annually review the city's favorable trade status and threatens to revoke it if the semi-autonomous territory's freedoms are quashed. The move came as the world's two biggest economies have been striving to finalize a "phase one" deal in their protracted trade war.

"In response to the unreasonable behavior of the US side, the Chinese government has decided to suspend reviewing the applications for US warships to go to Hong Kong for (rest and) recuperation as of today," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing. China had already denied requests for two US Navy ships to dock in Hong Kong in August, without specifying a reason why.

Hua said they would also apply sanctions to a number of US-based NGOs, although failed to give any specifics over the form sanctions would take. Sanctions will apply to NGOs that had acted "badly" over the recent unrest in Hong Kong, she said, including the National Endowment for Democracy, Human Rights Watch and Freedom House.

There was "already a large number of facts and evidence that make it clear that these non-governmental organizations support anti-China" forces and "incite separatist activities for Hong Kong independence", Hua added. She accused them of having "great responsibility for the chaotic situation in Hong Kong".

Protesters in Hong Kong are pushing for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability, but the city's pro-Beijing leadership has refused any major political concessions. The increasingly violent rallies have hammered the retail and tourism sectors, with mainland Chinese visitors abandoning the city in droves.

The city's finance chief warned Monday that Hong Kong is set to record its first budget deficit in 15 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Putin and Xi oversee launch of landmark Russian gas pipeline to China

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday oversaw the launch of a landmark pipeline that will transport natural gas from Siberia to northeast China, an economic and political boost to ties between Mos...

UPDATE 2-Turkish economy returns to growth, government eyes acceleration in 2020

Turkeys economy grew 0.9 year-on-year httpstmsnrt.rs2P6vV18 in the third quarter, breaking three consecutive quarters of contraction as it shook off a recession which followed last years currency crisis.Turkey has a track record of 5 growth...

Encounter report 'leak': BJP moves privilege notice against CM

The opposition BJP on Monday moved a breach of privilege notice against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged leak of a report of a judicial commission that probed an alleged encounter in 2012 in south Bastar region wh...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks inch up after strong China data; Gazprom boosts Russian shares

Emerging market stocks edged up on Monday after declining for two straight sessions, as investors cheered an unexpected rebound in Chinese manufacturing activity, while Russias Gazprom hit a three-week high as it began gas supplies to China...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019