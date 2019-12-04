Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Seeds for climate change fight; Earth's temperature record

Science News Roundup: Seeds for climate change fight; Earth's temperature record
Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

'Indiana Jones' scientists collect seeds in wild for climate change fight

Braving perils from blood-sucking leeches to tigers and using transport as basic as elephants, scientists have journeyed like "Indiana Jones" to remote locations to collect wild cousins of crop seeds in a project to help tackle climate change. A report released on Tuesday presented the results of a six-year quest to collect thousands of wild seeds that could play an important role in feeding a rising global population at a time when global warming is jeopardizing crop production.

Earth's temperature likely marks hottest decade on record: report

The past decade is almost certain to be the hottest on record, weather experts warned on Tuesday, painting a bleak picture of vanishing sea ice, devastating heatwaves and encroaching seas in a report launched at a climate summit in Spain. An annual assessment of the Earth's climate by the Geneva-based World Meteorological Organization (WMO) underscored the stakes at two weeks of talks aimed at shoring up the 2015 Paris Agreement to avert catastrophic global warming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Senior China diplomat visits South Korea to re-set ties

South Korea said it would seek Chinas help to denuclearise the Korean peninsula as one of Beijings most senior diplomats arrived in Seoul on Wednesday to repair ties that soured over the deployment of U.S. anti-missile systems in 2017. Maki...

Brazil could lose its U.N. vote due to debt

Brazil is in danger of losing its vote at the cash-strapped United Nations if it does not pay some of the 400 million it owes, U.N. and Brazilian officials said.Of Brazils 415.8 million bills, 143 million is owed for 2019, they said. Under ...

Arunachal Pradesh govt takes note of decreasing wetland coverage

HIGHLIGHTSArunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed concern over the decreasing area of wetlands of the state.He directed environment and forest departments officials to conduct a survey and map all water bodies in the stat...

SC allows additional terminal at Agra airport, forbids increase in air traffic

The Supreme Court Wednesday permitted building of an additional terminal at airport in Agra near Taj Mahal but made it clear that it would not allow increase in air traffic on the airfield as that will be hazardous to environment and asked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019