Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locust swarms from Pak destroy crops in 2 Gujarat districts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 21:16 IST
Locust swarms from Pak destroy crops in 2 Gujarat districts

Massive swarms of locusts from Pakistan have descended on Banaskantha and Mehsana districts in Gujarat and were destroying mustard, castor, funnel and wheats crops, officials said on Monday. Farmers have been directed to deploy various measures to deal with the situation, including burning tyres in the fields, playing drums and clanging utensils, switching on table fans near crops and even blaring out music from a mini truck-mounted console, said agriculture department officials.

They said 18 teams have been formed in Banaskantha to contain the swarm, and a helpline has been set up for farmers. Locusts were first seen in villages of Suigam, Danta, Deesa, Palanpur and Lakhni talukas of Banaskantha district a week back, which then moved to villages in Satlasana taluka of neighbouring Mehsana district.

"These locusts entered Gujarat from the desert areas of Pakistan. This is the second time in a month when locusts have invaded our fields in north Gujarat. Local administration and the agriculture department is dealing with the situation," said Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. Farmers claimed the locusts swarm was happening after almost a decade.

"Millions of locusts have now entered in Satlasana in Mehsana from Banaskantha and destroyed our standing crop. We are doing our best to keep them away. I haven't seen such a huge swarm of locusts in a decade," a Satlasana farmer said. Banaskantha Lok Sabha MP Parbat Patel said the Locust Control Cell and the state agriculture department were working hard to eliminate the insects.

Banaskantha Collector Sandip Sagle said 18 teams have been formed to keep a watch on the locusts' movement and added there was a possibility of influx of another swarm from the desert areas of the neighbouring country. "A large swarm first entered Banaskantha around a week back. We were able to scatter and control it using various treatments. We have formed 18 teams to keep a close watch on the movements of these smaller swarms.

"We have also released helpline numbers for farmers. We are using various pesticides to control the locust population," said Sagle..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

French environment ministry says fuel supplies to gas stations are normal

Frances environment and energy ministry said on Monday that fuel supplies to gas stations were normal despite calls by hardline CGT union to shut down production at refineries. The ministry added that all French refineries were working desp...

Researchers make chameleon-inspired colour changing smart skin

Some creatures, such as chameleons and neon tetra fish can alter their colours to camouflage themselves, attract a mate or intimidate predators. Scientists have tried to replicate these abilities to make artificial smart skins, but so far t...

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields hold steady in pre-holiday lull

Euro zone bond yields were broadly flat on Monday as investors chose safe-haven government debt in thin pre-holiday trade. French, German and Dutch 10-year bond yields last week hit their highest levels in around six months after Swedens ce...

People will not let PM Modi attack Constitution, suppress voice of 'Bharat Mata': Rahul at Rajghat protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the partys Rajghat protest against the amended Citizenship Act, accusing him of spreading hatred and breaking the country, while warning th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019