Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gas disk around young planet raises questions on planet formation theory

In a recent study, astronomers have found a young star -- 49 Ceti -- using the instrument Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 23:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 23:33 IST
Gas disk around young planet raises questions on planet formation theory
The composite ALMA image of the debris disk around the young star 49 Ceti.. Image Credit: ANI

In a recent study, astronomers have found a young star -- 49 Ceti -- using the instrument Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA). The star, 40 million years old, was seen surrounded by an astonishing mass of gas, which contradicts the conventional theories of planet formation that predict the gas disappeared by that age.

A large amount of gas around the star then led to a reconsideration of the current theories of planet formation. "We found atomic carbon gas in the debris disk around 49 Ceti by using more than 100 hours of observations on the ASTE telescope. The carbon gas around 49 Ceti turned out to be 10 times more abundant than our previous estimation," said astronomer Aya Higuchi from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ).

Carbon atoms are more widely distributed than carbon monoxide, the second most abundant molecules around young stars, hydrogen molecules being the most abundant. The amount of carbon atoms is so large that the team even detected faint radio waves from a rarer form of carbon, 13C.

This is the first detection of the 13C emission at 492 GHz in any astronomical object, which is usually hidden behind the emission of normal 12C. "The amount of 13C is only one per cent of 12C. Therefore, the detection of 13C in the debris disk was totally unexpected. It is clear evidence that 49 Ceti has a surprisingly large amount of gas," said Higuchi.

Researchers suggested two possibilities for the presence of gas, one being that it is remnant gas that might have survived the dissipation process during the final phase of the planet formation. The amount of gas present around 49 Ceti could, however, be compared to those around younger stars in the active planet formation phase.

The other possibility is that the gas was produced by the collisions of small bodies like comets. But the number of collisions needed to explain a large amount of gas around 49 Ceti is too large to be accommodated in current theories. The current results of ALMA prompt a reconsideration of the planet formation models. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Huawei helps Gigantic Infotel Bring Wi-Fi 6 Broadband Services to the Ganga Plain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Indians signing 2B Hernandez to one-year, $6.25M deal

The Cleveland Indians are signing former Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez to a one-year, 6.25 million contract, ESPN reported Monday. Hernandez, 29, hit .279 with 14 homers and a career-high 71 RBIs in 161 games in 2019,...

Relatives of man killed in Kirari fire allege foul play

The relatives of Udaykant Chaudhary, one of the nine people who died in a fire in the early hours of Monday, alleged foul play and asked the police for a fair investigation into the incident. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the elder brother of Uday...

FACTBOX-Sizing up retailers' performance as online sales surge

As online shopping upends the retail business, many Wall Street analysts say traditional measures such as counting the number of people who visit stores on major shopping days are no longer a reliable gauge of a companys performance. Below ...

FOCUS -Forget store traffic and bag count: Gauging retail performance in an online world

Marshal Cohen has religiously visited the same stores every holiday season since 1999.But rather than snapping up bargains and favorite gifts for friends and family, the chief retail industry adviser is there to scrutinize the purchasing ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019