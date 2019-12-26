Bullet proof clothing to pollution mitigating device: IIT Delhi filed 150 patents this year

From bulletproof clothing to air pollution mitigating device and process to produce fuel from e-waste, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here has filed 150 patents in 2019, a 20 per cent increase over previous year. "We have also initiated programs to foster increased student and faculty participation in deep technology start-ups that are backed by strong Intellectual Property," IIT Delhi Director Ramgopal Rao said.

"IIT Delhi has filed 150 IPs in 2019 - a 20 pc increase over 2018 figures. Also, compared to last year, we have seen a four-fold increase in revenue from our IP licensing activities. We hope to maintain the momentum and set benchmarks in the country," he said. Among the noted innovations at IIT Delhi this year were,--- novel wearable device to measure pulse pressure; bullet-proof clothing that enables transmission and reception of electronic signals; water based method to produce Warfarin an anti-coagulant agent; process to produce fuel from e-waste; redesigned elbow implant that reduces bone loss during implantation; production of liquid hydrocarbons from plastic waste; method to improve shelf-life of raw milk; method to improve (up-link time synchronization and data rate) 5G wireless communication and a device to mitigate indoor air-pollution.

