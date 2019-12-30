Chinese court sentences 'gene-editing' scientist to three years in prison -Xinhua

A Chinese court sentenced the scientist who created the world's first "gene-edited" babies to three years in prison on Monday, according to the official Xinhua media.

He Jiankui, said in November 2018, that he had used gene-editing technology known as CRISPR-Cas9 to change the genes of twin girls, causing a backlash in China and globally about the ethics of his research and work.

