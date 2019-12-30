Science education will motivate children to seek truth without bias: VP Naidu

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today called for inculcating a scientific temper and nurturing the spirit of inquisitiveness among the children from a young age as science provides answers to challenging problems and contributes to the technological progress of a nation.

Addressing the 27th edition of the National Children's Science Congress in Thiruvananthapuram, he said that scientific thinking involves curiosity, reasoning, and open-mindedness. "Science education will motivate children to seek truth without any bias or prejudice. It will make children rely on analysis, questioning, and reasoning before arriving at a judgment", he added.

Observing that the Science Congress was a platform for the young children to interact with scientists and develop a scientific attitude, he said that such events would encourage students to develop prototypes and models on aspects such as renewable energy, pollution, and cleanliness. "You must take science and technology as a mission. Innovation must be a culture", he added.

Pointing out that we are living in an era of unprecedented technological change, Shri Naidu described science, technology, and innovation as the key drivers of economic and social development. "Innovative and appropriate technologies can ensure steady improvements in living conditions and ensure rising incomes", he added.

The Vice President told the child prodigies in science that India can make a true impact on global innovation in the years to come with their intellectual contributions in innovation and creativity.

Stressing that Science and technology will be an important factor in transforming India into a developed nation, he told the young scientific minds to develop curiosity, knowledge, core competence, determination, perseverance and the courage to pursue their dreams for inventions and to make path-breaking discoveries.

Emphasizing that advancements in Science and Technology will be of no use if they remain in laboratories, he said that research and inventions must go beyond labs and try to solve the problems faced by the common people. "You must constantly come up with innovative solutions to tackle the most pressing problems of our times", he told the students.

to the ill-effects of climate change and global warming, Shri Naidu said: "We not only have to find sustainable solutions but we must protect and preserve nature". He also called upon the young innovators to come up with solutions to problems faced by agriculture.

Asking the young children to draw inspiration from the words of the former President A P J Abdul Kalam, he said that historically India has been a lighthouse of knowledge and added that innumerable legendary scientists of ancient India have enriched the world's scientific treasure. "We need to take pride in their achievements and share the knowledge we have inherited from them with the entire world", he added.

Shri Naidu expressed concerns over the increasing incidences of non-communicable diseases due to the changing lifestyle, especially among the youth.

Stressing that 'only a healthy nation can be a wealthy nation', VP urged the youngsters to eat healthily and focus on physical fitness alongwith intellectual development.

The Vice President said that he was filled with joy to see the young and igniting minds of India showcasing their small but significant research activities.

Shri. Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala, Shri V K Prasanth MLA, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Prof Sudheer and other dignitaries were present at the event.

Around 658 student scientists from 28 states, Nine Union Territories besides 15 from various Indian Schools in the Middle East are showcasing their prototypes, projects, and inventions at the Science Congress.

(With Inputs from PIB)

