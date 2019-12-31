Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study compares varieties of citrus with metabolomic and microbiome combinations

In a recent study, researchers have found how a deadly or incurable citrus greening disease or Huanglongbing (HLB) affects root systems.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Minnesota
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 12:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 12:18 IST
Study compares varieties of citrus with metabolomic and microbiome combinations
Citrus Greening . Image Credit: ANI

In a recent study, researchers have found how a deadly or incurable citrus greening disease or Huanglongbing (HLB) affects root systems. It is the first research to compare two varieties of citrus using a combined metabolomics and microbiome approach and demonstrates that scion influences root microbial community composition and, to a lesser extent, the root metabolome.

The first report on the reaction to causal bacteria of two various varieties of citrus, Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus, with its use of metabolomics and microbiome technologies, has recently been published. Emily M.T. Padhi author of the study said: "Metabolomics is a cutting-edge field of study that provides snapshot information about the metabolism of living things, while microbiome studies provide valuable information about the microbial communities living in a particular ecological niche - some microbes are beneficial to the host, while others can be harmful."

Padhi and associates wanted to see how the root system of two varieties of citrus responded to HLB. They collected roots from healthy and infected Lisbon lemon and Washington Navel orange trees grown in greenhouses at the same time and under the same conditions.

They found that both varieties experienced a reduction in root sugars and amino acids when exposed to HLB. However, they also found differences. While the concentration of malic acid and quinic acid increased in the navel roots, they decreased in the lemon roots.

They also found that the beneficial bacteria Burkholderia increased substantially in navel plants but not in lemons, which contradicts previous studies. There is evidence to suggest that the causal bacterium moves to the root system soon after a plant becomes infected.

A key strategy for preserving the health of an infected tree is root system management and research on different responses to HLB may help devise new variety-specific preventative and treatment measures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Civilian injured in landmine blast in Poonch

A civilian was injured in a landmine blast in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav told PTI that the civilian stepped on the mine in the border belt of Baigyaldara resulti...

FTSE 100 slips on year-end profit taking, stronger pound

Londons FTSE 100 declined for the second straight session on Tuesday, as dealers booked year-end profits after the indexs best run in three years and as a stronger pound hit shares of exporter firms. The FTSE 100, which had risen for 11 con...

General Rawat's appointment as CDS will lead to unity in command, says Congress' KTS Tulsi

Contrary to Congress stand against the government on the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as Chief of Defence Staff CDS, partys Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi on Tuesday said the appointment will lead to unity in command. I do not want to get i...

Ghosn's escape leaves Japan red-faced

Tokyo, Dec 31 AFP How could one of the most high-profile and instantly recognisable tycoons on Earth escape Japan just months before his trial, when his bail conditions strictly forbade him from leaving the country Thats the question being ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019