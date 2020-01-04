Following is a summary of current science news briefs. No eyes? No problem. Marine creature expands boundaries of vision

A cousin of the starfish that resides in the coral reefs of the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico lacks eyes, but can still see, according to scientists who studied this creature that expands the boundaries of the sense of sight in the animal kingdom. Researchers said on Thursday that the red brittle star, called Ophiocoma wendtii, is only the second creature known to be able to see without having eyes - known as extraocular vision - joining a single species of sea urchin. Israel Aerospace to build Israel's next communication satellite

State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Thursday it signed with the Israeli government to build the country's next communication satellite. The satellite, to be called Dror-1, is supposed to operate for 15 years, handling Israel's satellite communication needs, and will be built mostly from locally-developed technology. The company did not disclose financial details.

