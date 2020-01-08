Help pour in for Australia from throughout the world to fight bushfires

The helps and messages of solidarity are pouring in for Australia from throughout the world to fight the one of the largest bushfires of the country which has so for killed over 18 persons and 500 million wild animals. On Wednesday, Australia received 48 new fire fighters from the US.

"Thank you to the US, Canada, NZ and Singapore, who are providing support to help us fight these terrible #bushfires, including firefighters, helicopters and troops. We deeply appreciate the many other international friends who have offered support," said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a tweet.

Thanks for the call @realDonaldTrump and for your strong messages of sympathy, support and friendship for Australia during our terrible bushfire season. Thanks also to the American people for their many messages of support. Australia and the US are great mates. 🇺🇸 🇦🇺 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 7, 2020

Morrison also received assitance and solidarity message from UK's Prince of Wales Charles Philip Arthur George also send a solidarity message for Australian people. Besides, Polish PM Masteusz Moraweiki, UK PM Boris Johnson, and US President Dongald Trump also called Morrison to express their solidarity in fighting the Australian fire. The messages and helps were also received from Singapore and neighboring countries of the Pacific regions.

