DevOps Enterprise Summit 2020 Opens Call for Presentations for London and Las Vegas

  Portland
  Updated: 09-01-2020 14:30 IST
  • Created: 09-01-2020 14:30 IST
 IT Revolution, the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today opened its call for presentations for both DevOps Enterprise Summit 2020 events in London and Las Vegas (https://events.itrevolution.com/). Presentation proposals must be completed before the submission portal closes on February 17, 2020. To submit a presentation, visit (https://devopsenterprisesummits2020.busyconf.com/proposals/new).

For advice and tips to maximize your chance of submitting a presentation proposal that gets accepted, read this post from Gene Kim: (http://bit.ly/GetAcceptedDOES20).

"Our goal is to create a conference that helps technology leaders succeed — we want to increase the likelihood of their success transforming their organizations and adopting DevOps principles and practices," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution, Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Unicorn Project, and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate. "To help achieve this, we encourage all technology leaders to submit their experience reports, so we can better learn from real-world enterprise-scale transformation. As adult learners, there are few (if any) better ways to learn than studying how other people in similar situations have solved similar problems."

To receive the lowest price of admission for DevOps Enterprise Summit, attendees should register before February 17.

  • DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2020 will be hosted at The InterContinental London - The O2 from 23-25 June 2020. Register at (http://bit.ly/DOES20EUR).

  • DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas will be hosted at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from September 22-24, 2020. Register at (http://bit.ly/DOES20USA).

What is DevOps Enterprise Summit?
DevOps Enterprise Summit is a conference for the technology leaders of large, complex organizations implementing DevOps principles and practices. The event programming emphasizes the evolving business, technical and architectural practices and the methods needed to successfully lead widespread change efforts in large organizations. The goal is to give leaders the tools and practices they need to develop and deploy software faster and to win in the marketplace.

Entering its fifth year in Europe and seventh year in the United States, DevOps Enterprise provides keynotes, panels, breakouts, a community space for spontaneous gatherings, and an expo hall. Sessions will be led by leaders who are pioneering these practices in large and complex organizations across a wide range of industries. The keynotes will feature industry luminaries as well as speakers from well-known companies who will share the learnings from their enterprise DevOps initiatives.

Gene Kim and the programming committee are requesting presentation submissions related to the following topics:

  • Experience Reports from Top Global Brands
  • Spanning the Business and Technology Divide
  • Next-Generation Operations and Infrastructure
  • Overcoming Old Ways Of Working (e.g. Infosec, Compliance, ITIL, Project Management, Audit)
  • Transformational Leadership, Psychological Safety, Learning Organizations
  • Liberating Data and DataOps

About IT Revolution
IT Revolution (https://itrevolution.com/) assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.

Contact:
Jeremy Douglas
Catapult PR-IR
303-581-7760, ext. 16
jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063925/Blind_Bird_Pricing.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/346968/IT_Revolution___Logo.jpg

