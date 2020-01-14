Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eugenie Sage releases proposals to improve whitebait management

The discussion document sets out proposals to improve whitebait management across New Zealand that are based on feedback from the public, iwi and whitebait experts.

Eugenie Sage releases proposals to improve whitebait management
“The need for action for a healthy whitebait fishery has never been greater,” Eugenie Sage said.  Image Credit: Wikipedia

With several native whitebait species in decline, the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardize and improve the management of whitebait across New Zealand.

"The need for action for a healthy whitebait fishery has never been greater," Eugenie Sage said. "Four of the six whitebait species are threatened or at risk of extinction – giant kōkopu, shortjaw kōkopu, kōaro, and īnanga. "

"Whitebait is a cherished part of Kiwi culture. They are taonga to iwi and for some New Zealanders, fishing for whitebait is an annual tradition. These proposals aim to ensure whitebait numbers flourish now, and for future generations.

"Whitebait face significant pressures such as degraded habitats, poor water quality, obstacles to fish passage and heavy fishing pressure in some areas. These pressures must be addressed if we want thriving, healthy native fish and whitebait populations."

The discussion document sets out proposals to improve whitebait management across New Zealand that is based on feedback from the public, iwi and whitebait experts.

The proposals aim to:

Standardize the rules for whitebaiting across New Zealand, including the timing of the fishing season and establishing upstream limits on whitebait fishing to ensure healthy whitebait stocks. (Many of these proposed changes are based on the more comprehensive controls on whitebaiting which currently apply on the South Island's West Coast).

Create refuges in some waterways or reaches of waterways (where whitebait fishing is excluded) to provide safe havens for the native fish species in the whitebait catch to help improve their populations.

Increase the equity of whitebait catching opportunities.

Phase-out the export of whitebait.

There are no plans to introduce a licensing system for recreational fishers or ban the commercial sale of whitebait within New Zealand. None of the proposed changes affect customary fishing rights.

The proposals follow Parliament's passing of the Conservation (Indigenous Freshwater Fish) Amendment Bill in October 2019 and nationwide engagement in 2018 where 90% of survey respondents said changes were needed to make New Zealand's whitebait fishery sustainable.

"I want to reassure white baiters that the changes aim to provide for a healthy whitebait fishery in New Zealand. Many of the proposed changes to the whitebaiting regulations are based on regulations that already apply on the South Island's West Coast.

"We need to make changes if we want whitebaiting to continue and to maintain a healthy fishery longterm. We all need to do our part to improve how we look after these precious native fish. I don't want any more native fish species to follow the grayling and become extinct.

"I want to thank everyone who has constructively engaged on the issue to date," said Eugenie Sage.

People can provide feedback on the whitebait management proposals over the next six weeks, either by written comments online or by mail. A series of 21 public discussions will be held around New Zealand, to answer questions on the proposals. The consultation closes on 2 March 2020.

Public submissions will be analyzed and considered by the Department of Conservation who will then provide recommendations to the Minister of Conservation later in 2020.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

China Dec trade beats forecasts: exports up 7.6%, imports up 16.3%

Chinas exports in December rose 7.6 from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, signalling a modest recovery in demand as a preliminary trade deal with the United States raised hopes that a prolonged tariff war will be de-escalated...

Fury chasing knockout in Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury vowed to chase a knockout in next months eagerly-anticipated rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, insisting he believes he has no chance of earning a victory on points in Las Vegas. The charismatic undefeated Bri...

Man on countrywide 'padayatra' to seek ban on EVM

A 41-year-old man from Uttarakhand is on a countrywide padayatra to seek a ban on Electronic Voting Machines EVM and bring back ballot papers in elections. Onkar Singh Dhillon, a real-estate businessman of Rudrapur in Uttarakhand was in Be...

'Shameless' renewed for 11th and final season at Showtime

Showtime has renewed its hit series Shameless for the eleventh and final season. The long-running show features actor William H Macy as a patriarch of a dysfunctional family, navigating life and love in Chicagos South Side.It is based on a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020