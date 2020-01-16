Left Menu
COP 26 in Glasgow: India's approach positive, constructive about climate change: Env Min

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 16-01-2020 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 16:42 IST
India is positive and constructive in its approach when it comes to climate change and will make all efforts to make the 26th UN Climate Change conference a success, said Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday. Speaking shortly after holding a meeting with UK's former Energy Minister Claire O'Neill, who is also the President of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change COP 26, to be held in Glasgow later this year, Javadekar said several issues were discussed which will be the focal point in the conference.

"COP 26 on climate change will take place in Glasgow this year. The COP 26 President Claire O' Niel met me today. We had a very healthy discussion. India is always positive and constructive in its approach. We will make all efforts to make this COP fruitful. "I suggested to the COP 26 President to make issues specific marathon discussions a focal point in COP 26 so that the world sees concrete outcomes coming out of COP 26. India put forth matters related to the market mechanism and carbon credits, climate finance, technology transfer and we discussed ways and means to make COP 26 a success," the environment minister said.

According to sources, in the closed door meeting held between both the countries, several issues were raised including climate finance and providing technology to developing nations at an affordable cost. Javadekar also shared with O'Neill about the various schemes initiated by India for climate change and meeting nationally determined goals like the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), National Air Quality Index (NAQI) and the ambition to increase the country's renewable energy target to 450 giga watts (GW) as a part of a stronger climate action plan, ministry sources said.

Sources said the minister also told the UK COP 26 President that air quality of Delhi has improved and rivers are also being cleaned. Just like UK's river Thames has improved in 60 years, India's rivers will also be cleaned in next 10-20 years, said the minister in the meet, sources said.

In December 2019, the two-week long COP 25 was held in Madrid, Spain, where Javadekar had urged the developed nations to fulfil their promise of providing adequate funds to developing nations. He had said that developed world had promised USD 1 trillion support in the last 10 years for climate change and not even 2 per cent has materialised.

