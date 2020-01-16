Left Menu
Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

The exhibition will be held in New Delhi from 21st January to 20th March 2020 at the National Science Centre (NSC), Pragati maidan.

Vigyan Samagam exhibition is showcasing India’s contribution to international collaborations on fundamental science and research and providing a common interactive platform for mega-science Projects, industry, academia, and institutions. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

In order to highlight the value and impact of fundamental research to a broad cross-section of the audience including students, academicians, and industry, and to further strengthen India's participation in mega-science Projects, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Department of Science and Technology (DST) have jointly organised a multi-venue mega-science exhibition, VigyanSamagam.

The exhibition will be held in New Delhi from 21st January to 20th March 2020 at the National Science Centre (NSC), Pragati maidan. The inaugural function will be attended by Shri KN Vyas, Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) and Secretary, DAE; Prof.Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST; and Shri YogendraTripathi, Secretary, Ministry of Culture. Dr. Paul Ho, Director General, East Asian Observatory, Hawaii, USA will deliver the keynote address during the inaugural function.

Vigyan Samagam exhibition is showcasing India's contribution to international collaborations on fundamental science and research and providing a common interactive platform for mega-science Projects, industry, academia, and institutions. "It is a science communication platform for policymakers, representatives of print and electronic media along with members of civil society", said Shri Arun Srivastava, Secretary, AEC and Head, Institutional Collaboration & Programs Division (ICPD), Nuclear Control and Planning Wing (NCPW), DAE, addressing a curtain-raiser press conference here today. "The exhibition is also ushering fundamental science and research as a strong career option for youngsters. Such a spectrum of the audience is expected to pave the way for greater interaction between all stakeholders resulting in the cross-fertilization of ideas", he added.

Mega-science collaborations proposed to be showcased in VigyanSamagam include:

1. European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN)

2. Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research (FAIR)

3. India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO)

4. International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER)

5. Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO)

6. Square Kilometre Array (SKA)

7. Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT)

A first-of-its-kind exhibition, the VigyanSamagam is being hosted in a caravan mode at four cities – Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Delhi – from May 2019 to March 2020with around two months at each venue. The previous schedule is as given below:

1. Mumbai - From 8th May to 7th July 2019

2. Bengaluru - From 29th July to 28th September 2019

3. Kolkata - From 4th November to 31st December 2019

In the preceding editions, VigyanSamagam witnessed enormous response at Mumbai and Bengaluru as evident from the footfall of about 1.3 lakh at both the venues. The footfall doubled at Kolkata to approximately 3 lakh visitors, garnering a cumulative total of 5.5 lakh visitors from the three previous editions.

School activities like quizzes, essay-writing / drawing contests, and popular outdoor programs like science awareness cyclothon, etc. are carried out at each venue during VigyanSamagam.

Newspaper and magazine articles showcasing India's contribution to mega-science are published in print media during the exhibition. Interviews with eminent personalities visiting the exhibition are being carried out for publication in print and electronic media.

Exclusive website www.vigyansamagam.in and mobile application VigyanSamagam have been launched in addition to digital campaign/communications using social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Popular talks/lectures/events are live-streamed on social media.

The exhibition at NSC, New Delhi will be open on all days from 21st January to 20th March 2020 including Weekend and Holidays from 10 AM to 6 PM.

National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Ministry of Culture, as a venue partner is providing the required venues at selected cities, exhibition stalls and necessary infrastructural and logistic support to conduct the exhibition.

(With Inputs from PIB)

