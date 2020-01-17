Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meteorite impact, not India's Deccan Traps volcanoes, led to dino extinction: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 11:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 11:01 IST
Meteorite impact, not India's Deccan Traps volcanoes, led to dino extinction: Study

Volcanic activity in India's Deccan Traps, previously thought to have contributed to the extinction of dinosaurs, did not play a role in their die-off, according to a study which suggests meteorite impact alone led to death of the ancient reptiles. While scientists had earlier focused on the role of volcanoes in causing the K-Pg mass extinction event which killed the dinosaurs, the current study, published in the journal Science, noted that volcanic gas release happened well before the space rock impact.

"Volcanoes can drive mass extinctions because they release lots of gases, like sulphur dioxide (SO2) and carbon dioxide (CO2), that can alter the climate and acidify the world. But recent work has focused on the timing of lava eruption rather than gas release," said Pincelli Hull, lead author of the new study from Yale University. According to the study, the environmental impacts from massive volcanic eruptions in India's Deccan Traps happened well before the K-Pg event, 66 million years ago, and did not contribute to the dinosaur extinction.

To make this discovery, the scientists pinpointed the timing of volcanic gas emission by assessing global temperature change, and the levels of carbon atom variants in marine fossils from this time period. They compared these findings with models simulating the effect of CO2 release on the climate of this time.

Based on their analysis, they said most of the gas release happened well before the asteroid impact -- and that the asteroid was the sole driver of extinction. "Volcanic activity in the late Cretaceous caused a gradual global warming event of about two degrees, but not mass extinction. A number of species moved toward the North and South poles but moved back well before the asteroid impact," Michael Henehan, another co-author of the study.

"A lot of people have speculated that volcanoes mattered to K-Pg, and we're saying, 'No, they didn't,'" Hull Added. However, the researchers said the Deccan Traps volcanic eruptions may have played a role in reshaping the planet's ecosystems post the dinosaur extinction.

"When combined with other lines of evidence, these models support an impact-driven extinction. However, volcanic gases may have played a role in shaping the rise of different species after the extinction event," they wrote in the study.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Grubauer stops 27 shots as Avs blank Sharks

Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots, Matt Calvert scored a shorthanded goal, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0 in Denver on Thursday night. Valeri Nichushkin, Cale Makar and Ryan Graves also scored for Colorado, which sn...

China stocks firm after GDP data, Hong Kong flat

China stocks rose on Friday, as investors cheered more signs of resilience in the worlds second-largest economy, with risk appetite also getting a boost from the signing of the Sino-U.S. trade deal. The CSI300 index rose 0.2 to 4,156.21 poi...

Thailand finds second case of new Chinese virus, says no outbreak

Thailand has found a second case of the new Chinese coronavirus, authorities said on Friday, as the country ramped up checks of Chinese visitors ahead of the Lunar New Years holidays.The Chinese woman, 74, had been quarantined since her arr...

Absconding military deserter arrested

A military deserter,&#160;who recently escaped from a hospital in Hoshiarpur,&#160;was arrested from Delhi on Friday morning, police said. Harpreet Singh 25, who had been booked for stealing rifles and ammunition from an army institute in M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020