Left Menu
Development News Edition

'How key molecule for life's origin reached Earth decoded'

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 10:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 10:18 IST
'How key molecule for life's origin reached Earth decoded'

Researchers have unravelled a key piece of the puzzle about the origin of life on the Earth with the discovery of how phosphorus-bearing molecules, essential for cell metabolism, may have reached the planet from space. Astronomers, including those from the European Southern Observatory (ESO), used data from the ROSINA instrument on board the Rosetta spacecraft to show that the chemical phosphorus monoxide is a key piece in the origin-of-life puzzle.

The study, published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, also used data acquired by a network of 66 radio telescopes in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile called the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA). Using ALMA, the scientists looked into the star-forming cosmic area AFGL 5142, and pinpointed where phosphorus-bearing molecules formed in that region.

According to the study, new stars and planetary systems spring up in such cloud-like regions of gas and dust in between stars, making these cosmic sites the ideal places to start the search for life's building blocks. Their observations revealed that phosphorus-bearing molecules are created when massive stars are formed.

The scientists said flows of gas from young massive stars open up cavities in dust clouds. Phosphorus-rich molecules formed on these cavity walls, through the combined action of shocks and radiation from the infant star, they said.

Among these molecules, phosphorus monoxide was the most abundant in the cavity walls, the study noted. The researchers then followed the comet 67P with the aim to follow the trail of phosphorus-bearing compounds in space.

Based on earlier studies, they believed that if the cavity walls collapse to form a star, the phosphorus monoxide could freeze out, and get trapped in the icy dust grains that remain around the new star. According to the astronomers, these dust grains can come together to form pebbles, rocks, and ultimately comets, which then transport phosphorus monoxide to far away planets like the Earth.

Using ROSINA's data, the researchers looked for phosphorus monoxide on the comet and could find its presence. The findings, the researchers said, help astronomers draw the first connection between star-forming regions in space -- where phosphorous molecules are created -- and how these are transported all the way to the Earth.

"The combination of the ALMA and ROSINA data has revealed a sort of chemical thread during the whole process of star formation, in which phosphorus monoxide plays the dominant role," said Victor Rivilla, study co-author from Italy’s National Institute for Astrophysics. "Phosphorus is essential for life as we know it. As comets most probably delivered large amounts of organic compounds to the Earth, the phosphorus monoxide found in comet 67P may strengthen the link between comets and life on Earth," Kathrin Altwegg, study co-author from the University of Bern in Switzerland, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

News broadcasters meet FM Sitharaman, seek parity in GST with print media

Executive body members of the News Broadcasters Federation have met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested that TV news channels be treated at par with the print media industry under GST regulations. Currently, GST on the print m...

Tennis-Tsitsipas ready to live the dream again in Melbourne

With Melbournes large Greek community certain to come out and support him in large numbers, the Australian Open is the closest Stefanos Tsitsipas will come to a home Grand Slam and the young gun is determined to put on a show for his fans.T...

UPDATE 2-China reports new Wuhan virus cases ahead of key holiday

Chinese health authorities said on Saturday they had discovered four more cases of pneumonia following an outbreak of what is believed to be a new coronavirus strain in the central city of Wuhan, raising concerns that the disease could spre...

Ex-Cowboys coach Garrett joins Giants as OC

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will get a chance to beat his old team twice a year after he was hired Friday to be the New York Giants offensive coordinator. Garrett interviewed with new Giants head coach Joe Judge on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020