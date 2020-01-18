SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The increased human activities on this planet are the sole reason behind global warming which has now posed an existential crisis before humans. With the increase in the human population, humans will occupy more and more space on the planet. Here seems a direct conflict with nature which often comes in the form of disastrous to control the biggest consumers.

A good number of studies released by the UN Conference on Climate Change (UNCCC), World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and World Economic Forum (WEF) have called for urgent action to prevent global warming to escape the extreme weather conditions caused by climate change. However, most of the recommendations of these organizations are focusing on pressurizing the governments into action to minimize emissions through regulation of various industries. In addition, they are also trying to bring the corporate sector and technological researchers on the same page to fight for Climate Action which has been included as Global Goal 13 among 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations for the year 2030 (SDG2030).

In a report released by the European Investment Bank (EIB) the questions are meticulously designed to make common people aware of their responsibilities in fighting global warming and climate change. Here we are giving you a few selected questions and the findings of their recently released survey in European countries which is based on 28,088 respondents. These questions will help you to know how much you are concerned and committed to climate action and saving the planet earth from extreme weather conditions such as floods, droughts, and drowning, etc.

Will you Reduce red meat intake?

Will you reduce red meat intake in your food for the climate? You may find this question as an infringement to your personal freedom but the people of Europe where the idea of freedom was first coined, responded with a big yes. In response to this question, 65 percent of respondents agreed to reduce the red meat intake in their food. The maximum commitments came from Malta where 77 percent of respondents agreed to reduce or give up red meat in their food for the sake of climate while 73 percent Italians, 72 percent French and 55 percent of British respondents convinced to reduce red meat consumption.

According to experts, the red meat consumption is among the major causes of carbon emission and global warming. It is expected that read meat contributes more than vehicular pollution. Therefore, if you are consuming red meat you are polluting more than your car.

Stop buying products that are not produced near your home

Will you stop buying food products that are not produced near your home (region or your country, at the very most)? In response to this question, an average 65 percent Europeans said 'yes' but 35 percent said 'no'. Netherland which is among the most developed countries passed this question with 52 percent while the UK voted 55 percent in 'yes' and Greece 83 percent.

Purchase local or seasonal products

In this age of fast developing shopping complexes and refrigeration, the idea of locally produced seasonal products seems bizarre. However, 87 percent of European agreed to this idea for the sake of climate while 13 percent preferred for refrigerated food products. Furthermore, some people who initially said 'no' also agreed for gradually shifting on seasonal products. Thus, 94 percent of Europeans were convinced about the idea of purchasing seasonal products.

Therefore, if you are consuming red meat and refrigerated farm produce, you are adding carbon emission in the environment which is ultimately causing global warming leading to climate change and extreme weather. The report of the EIB Climate Survey has presented a comparative study of people's commitment to climate change in Europe, the USA and China. According to the study, 64 percent of Europeans agree to opt for public transport for environmental purposes over driving while only 49 percent of Americans agreed to this idea. The Chinese topped the list with 93 percent. Similarly, 36 percent of Europeans, 69 percent Americans and 94 percent Chinese agreed to fly less to reduce emissions. Furthermore, 91 percent of Chinese, 78 percent Europeans, and 75 percent of Americans agreed to heat less their rooms to fight climate change.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are the personal views of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

