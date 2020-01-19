Left Menu
Development News Edition

Evacuees pray for safety at Sunday mass amid Philippine volcano threat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 16:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 16:18 IST
Evacuees pray for safety at Sunday mass amid Philippine volcano threat
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@phivolcs_dost)

Hundreds of people who have fled their homes near a restive volcano on the Philippines' main island Luzon attended a Catholic mass at a temporary shelter on Sunday, praying for safety amid fears of a violent eruption. Some residents danced and brought wooden replicas of the Infant Jesus, locally known as "Santo Nino", to celebrate the feast of the Holy Child. Many worshippers in Asia's biggest Catholic nation believe the statues can grant miracles.

"We prayed that we can rise up, put a stop to this calamity to allow us to return back to our homes," said 44-year-old evacuee Annie Villanueva. "A lot of families like us want to be together in our own homes and stand up." More than 70,000 people have been evacuated since the Taal, one of the Philippines' most active volcanoes, began spewing clouds of ash, steam, and gas on Jan. 12.

The volcano alert level remains at 4, just a notch below the highest, which means that "hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days". "We feel afraid, especially for our families because we don't know our fate if we will be safe," Villanueva said.

Nearly 800 volcanic earthquakes were recorded overnight within the danger zone, indicating "intense seismic activity (that) likely signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath", the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in an advisory. High-risk areas within a 14-km (9-mile) radius of the volcano's main crater should remain strictly off-limits to people, Maria Antonia Bornas, a chief science research specialist at Phivolcs, told reporters.

"We continue to record earthquakes, and that is why we can't relax," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

RJD workers protest against human chain event by CM Nitish Kumar in Patna

Several Rashtriya Janata Dal JDU workers, along with leader Tej Pratap Yadav, staged a protest on Sunday against the human chain event initiated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna. The workers held up placards with messages cond...

Psychedelic drugs show promise for treating PTSD

The use of medically administered psychedelics has displayed its efficacy in treating Post Traumatic Stress Disorder PTSD. Recent clinical trials suggest that a treatment approach involving the medicinal use of psychedelic substances can be...

Goa minister's brother booked for abetting MGP neta's suicide

A case has been registered against the brother of a Goa BJP minister and another person for allegedly driving Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MGP leader Prakash Naik to suicide, an official said on Sunday. Naik, who was in his late 50s, alle...

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar's maternal grandmother passes away

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatters maternal grandmother Khadija Azeem has passed away, the Dhadak star has announced. Ishaan, half brother of Shahid and son of actors Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter, shared the news in an Instagram p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020