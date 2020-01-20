If nuclear issue is referred to UN, Iran will pull out of the NPT- Iran foreign minister
If Iran's nuclear file is sent to the United Nations Security Council, then Iran will withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday, according to the official IRNA news agency.
"If the Europeans continue their improper behavior or send Iran's file to the Security Council, we will withdraw from the NPT," IRNA quoted Zarif as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
