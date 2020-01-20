Left Menu
Development News Edition

If nuclear issue is referred to UN, Iran will pull out of the NPT- Iran foreign minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 15:42 IST
If nuclear issue is referred to UN, Iran will pull out of the NPT- Iran foreign minister
Image Credit: Wikimedia

If Iran's nuclear file is sent to the United Nations Security Council, then Iran will withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday, according to the official IRNA news agency.

"If the Europeans continue their improper behavior or send Iran's file to the Security Council, we will withdraw from the NPT," IRNA quoted Zarif as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

1.5 billion international tourist arrivals recorded in 2019: UNWTO

1.5 billion international tourist arrivals were recorded in 2019, globally. A 4 increase on the previous year which is also forecast for 2020, confirming tourism as a leading and resilient economic sector, especially in view of current unce...

Federer, Williams duck downpours at wet, wet, wet Australian Open

Serena Williams and Roger Federer avoided chaos caused by rain at the Australian Open on Monday as heavy downpours forced organizers to postpone a swathe of matches on the first day. After a build-up disrupted by smoke from deadly wildfires...

BJP will scale newer heights during Nadda's presidency: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated J P Nadda on his election as the BJP president and said he was sure that the party will scale newer heights during his presidency. Modi, who felicitated Nadda at the BJP headquarter here...

Gauff, 15, stuns Venus again in first-round upset

Fifteen-year-old American Coco Gauff said shes on a mission to be the greatest on Monday after stunning veteran Venus Williams once again in the first round of a Grand Slam. The fast-rising Gauff ranked 67 in the world, defeated the seven-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020