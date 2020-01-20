Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ozone-depleting substances caused half of Arctic warming: Study

A burgeoning hole in Earth's stratospheric ozone was first published in a scientific paper in 1985. Scientists determined the cause to be ozone-depleting substances - long-lived artificial halogen compounds.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 23:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 23:51 IST
Ozone-depleting substances caused half of Arctic warming: Study
The scientists reached their conclusion using two very different climate models that are widely employed by the scientific community, both developed at the US National Center for Atmospheric Research.. Image Credit: ANI

A burgeoning hole in Earth's stratospheric ozone was first published in a scientific paper in 1985. Scientists determined the cause to be ozone-depleting substances - long-lived artificial halogen compounds. The study has been published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

The researchers at Columbia University examined the greenhouse warming effects of ozone-depleting substances and have found that they caused about a third of all global warming from 1955 to 2005, and half of Arctic warming and sea ice loss during that period. They, thus, acted as a strong supplement to carbon dioxide, the most pervasive greenhouse gas; their effects have since started to fade, as they are no longer produced and slowly dissolve.

Ozone-depleting substances or ODS were developed in the 1920s and '30s and became popularly used as refrigerants, solvents and propellants. They are entirely manmade, and so did not exist in the atmosphere before this time. In the 1980s a hole in Earth's stratospheric ozone layer, which filters much of the harmful ultraviolet radiation from the sun, was discovered over Antarctica. Scientists quickly attributed it to ODS. The world sprang into action, finalising a global agreement to phase out ODS. The Montreal Protocol, as it is called, was signed in 1987 and entered into force in 1989. Due to the swift international reaction, atmospheric concentrations of most ODS peaked in the late 20th century and have been declining since. However, for at least 50 years, the climate impacts of ODS were extensive, as the new study reveals.

Scientists at Columbia's School of Engineering and Applied Science and the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory used climate models to understand the effects of ODS on Arctic climate. According to Lamont-Doherty researcher Michael Previdi, "We showed that ODS has affected the Arctic climate in a substantial way." The scientists reached their conclusion using two very different climate models that are widely employed by the scientific community, both developed at the US National Center for Atmospheric Research.

The results highlight the importance of the Montreal Protocol, which has been signed by nearly 200 countries, say the authors. According to Lorenzo Polvani, lead author of the study and a professor in Columbia's Department of Applied Physics and Applied Mathematics, "Climate mitigation is in action as we speak because these substances are decreasing in the atmosphere, thanks to the Montreal Protocol, in the coming decades, they will contribute less and less to global warming. It's a good-news story." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

How will Singtel be affected by Indian Supreme Court denial of telcos petition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Schoolchildren facing extreme hardships:Delhi Police urges Shaheen Bagh protesters to unblock road

The Delhi Police on Monday appealed to protesters at Shaheen Bagh to unblock the road after parents of schoolchildren expressed deep anxiety in view of forthcoming board examinations. Thousands of people, including women and children, are p...

Suicide bomber kills nine civilians in western Chad

Nine civilians died in western Chad after a female suicide bomber detonated her explosives in an area targeted in the past by jihadist group Boko Haram, the army and officials said on Monday. Chad is one of the countries struggling with the...

UPDATE 4-Huawei CFO Meng's lawyer says "double criminality" at centre of U.S. extradition case

A lawyer for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou argued on Monday that double criminality was at the centre of a trial to decide whether Meng can be extradited to the United States, a case that has strained relations between Ottawa ...

UK-Africa Investment Summit signed deals over £6.5 billion, More urge on investors to boost biz

The President of Egypt, Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson inaugurated the UK-Africa Investment Summit on Monday, January 20, 2020 in London. The UK-Africa Investment Summit is witnessing the participation of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020