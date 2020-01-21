Left Menu
SouthSci accepting funding applications for STEM projects

SouthSci’s aim is to show young people the value of science skills and to highlight career pathways through collaborations with local STEM businesses, researchers and engineers.

Project Manager Dr. Sarah Morgan says you can apply for up to $20,000. “This year we’d love to see projects focus on solid data collection and have a plan in place to use that data to drive meaningful change in your world,” she says. Image Credit: ANI

SouthSci is now accepting funding applications for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) related projects in 2020.

South Auckland schools, universities, community and iwi groups are encouraged to apply.

SouthSci's aim is to show young people the value of science skills and to highlight career pathways through collaborations with local STEM businesses, researchers and engineers.

It particularly funds innovative projects that give young people more opportunities to experience science and technology through hands-on activities and collaborative research.

Project Manager Dr. Sarah Morgan says you can apply for up to $20,000. "This year we'd love to see projects focus on solid data collection and have a plan in place to use that data to drive meaningful change in your world," she says.

Previous examples of projects funded by SouthSci have included the design of a water self-sufficient living space for a family home conducted by Willowbank School, monitoring and trapping pests to lift birdlife numbers at Hunua School and Papakura Intermediate School designing and building an astronomically aligned playground specific to their local environment.

Dr. Morgan says the project teams are a collaboration between young people and scientists from universities and research organisations, working to complete their projects "which helps schools and community groups find expertise, knowledge, and resources they may not otherwise have had access to."

There is a set of criteria for applications. The project must have community relevance and participation; be tackling a substantive scientific question in active partnership with a scientist(s), and be offering enduring educational value and two-way learning for those involved.

