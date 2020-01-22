Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arctic sea ice can't 'bounce back': Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 15:07 IST
Arctic sea ice can't 'bounce back': Study
Representative Image Image Credit: JPL-NASA

The melted sea ice in the Arctic cannot "quickly bounce back" even if climate change is slowed or reversed, according to a study. Scientists led by the University of Exeter in the UK used the shells of quahog clams, which can live for hundreds of years, and produce growth rings that can be examined to measure past environmental changes.

They also analyzed climate models to discover how Arctic sea ice has changed over the last 1,000 years. The team found that sea ice coverage shifts over timescales of decades to centuries -- so shrinking ice cannot be expected to return rapidly if climate change is slowed or reversed.

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, examined whether past ice changes north of Iceland were "forced" -- caused by events such as volcanic eruptions, and variations in the Sun's output -- or part of a natural pattern. At least a third of past variation was found to be "forced" -- showing the climate system is "very sensitive" to such driving factors, according to lead author Paul Halloran from the University of Exeter.

"There is increasing evidence that many aspects of our changing climate aren't caused by natural variation, but are instead 'forced' by certain events," he said. The study underlines the large effect that climate drivers can have on Arctic sea ice, even when those drivers are weak as is the case with volcanic eruptions or solar changes, the researchers said.

"Today, the climate driver isn't weak volcanic or solar changes -- it's human activity, and we are now massively forcing the system," Halloran said. "Our results suggest that climate models are able to correctly reproduce the long-term pattern of sea ice change," said co-author of the study, Ian Hall, a professor at the Cardiff University in the UK.

When there is lots of sea ice, some of it drifts southwards, the researchers said. By releasing freshwater, this process can slow the North Atlantic Ocean circulation, otherwise known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), they said.

The AMOC, researchers noted, brings warm water from the tropics towards the Arctic, so slowing it down cools this region, and allows sea ice to grow further. With less ice, the AMOC can bring in more warm water -- a so-called "positive feedback" where climate change drives further warming, and sea ice loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Swiss franc falls as cbank intervention talk outweighs virus worries

The Swiss franc fell on Wednesday on signs the central bank may be intervening to stop it rising further, outweighing the impact of concerns about the spread of a new coronavirus that have driven investors into safe-haven assets this week. ...

Stories are the best kind of magic: Joanne Harris

Popular English writer Joanne Harris of Chocolat fame feels stories are the best kind of magic one can find and is happy to be part of that experience. Inaugurating the six-day Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet here on Wednesday, Harris sai...

Reach out to Showtime if you want season 8 of 'Ray Donovan': Liev Schreiber to fans

Two days after the season seven finale of Ray Donovan, its star Liev Schreiber says fans should reach out to Showtime if they want another chapter to the drama series. The actor, who plays the titular role in the show, on Tuesday took to In...

Maha: Worker killed, three injured in blast & fire in factory

A 35-year-old worker was killed and three others were seriously injured in an explosion and subsequent fire at a chemical factory in Badlapur town here in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, officials said. The explosion took place around 8....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020