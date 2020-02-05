Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists dive into 'Midnight Zone' to study dark ocean

  • PTI
  • |
  • Barcelona
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 14:53 IST
Scientists dive into 'Midnight Zone' to study dark ocean

Barcelona, Feb 5 (AP) A team of scientists is preparing to dive deep into the depths of the Indian Ocean — into a “Midnight Zone” where light barely reaches but life still thrives. Scientists from the British-led Nekton Mission plan to survey wildlife and gauge the effects of climate change in the unexplored area.

Working with the Seychelles and Maldives governments, the five-week expedition is targeting seamounts — vast underwater mountains that rise thousands of meters from the sea floor. To explore such inhospitable depths, Nekton scientists will board one of the world's most advanced submersibles, called “Limiting Factor."

"What we do know is that beneath 1,000 meters (3,280 feet), there's no light down there, but a lot of animals … are bioluminescent. It's life that glows," says Nekton mission director Oliver Steeds. "The area that we're going to be researching, it's one of the most bio-diverse parts of the world's oceans. So what we're going to find there is unknown," Steeds recently told The Associated Press in Barcelona, Spain, before sea trials for the submersible and its mother ship.

The AP will be covering the expedition exclusively from start to finish. Last August, the "Limiting Factor" completed the Five Deeps Expedition, diving to the deepest point in each of the world's five oceans.

The deepest was almost 11,000 meters (36,000 feet) down — deeper than Mount Everest is tall. To withstand such crushing pressures, the sub's two-person crew compartment is wrapped in a nine-centimeter (3.5-inch) titanium cocoon. It also carries up to 96 hours' worth of emergency oxygen.

"There are only five vehicles in the world that can get below 6,000 meters ( 19,685 feet), and only one that can get to the bottom half," said expedition leader Rob McCallum. "So everything we do is new. Everything we see is virtually a new discovery." Using sampling, sensor and mapping technology, scientists expect to identify new species and towering seamounts, as well as observe man-made impacts, such as climate change and plastic pollution.

Last May, when "Limiting Factor" descended to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean's Mariana Trench, the ocean's deepest point, its pilot spotted a plastic bag. "When we actually think of the living space on the planet for species, over 90 per cent of that living space is in the ocean and most of that ocean is unexplored," says Dan Laffoley, a marine expert for the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

"So it's absolutely critical, at this time when we see such large changes occurring, that we get people down there, we get eyes in the ocean and we see what's happening," he said. Scientists will combine their observations with those conducted last year during a seven-week Indian Ocean mission. They plan to present their findings in 2022. (AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Britain charters final Wuhan evacuation flight

Britain will charter what it said was a second and final flight this weekend to evacuate nationals from Chinas Hubei province, the epicentre of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. The civilian aircraft will leave Hubeis capital Wuhan on ...

All arrivals to Hong Kong from mainland China to face 'compulsory quarantine': leader

Hong Kong, Feb 5 AFP Anyone arriving in Hong Kong from mainland China from Saturday will face a mandatory two-week quarantine, the citys leader announced Wednesday, a measure aimed at reducing the spread of a deadly coronavirus.Chief Execut...

Average spot power price falls 14 pc to Rs 2.86 per unit in January on IEX

Average spot power price in January dipped 14 per cent to Rs 2.86 per unit as compared to the year-ago month on the Indian Energy Exchange IEX, according to official data. The day-ahead market DAM traded 4,791 MU million units with an avera...

Bengaluru realty market bucks trend to end 2019 on high note

Riding on continued wave of growth in ITITeS sector, Bengaluru realty market bucked the trend ending 2019 on a high note with supply in the affordable segment nearly doubling from previous calendar year, according to residential real estate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020