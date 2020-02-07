Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Boeing Starliner's debut test could have gone worse'

Boeing's passenger spacecraft -- Starliner -- reportedly faced a second potentially disastrous software glitch during its debut test flight in December last year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 19:32 IST
'Boeing Starliner's debut test could have gone worse'
The Starliner crew capsule was put to test on December 20. Image Credit: ANI

Boeing's passenger spacecraft -- Starliner -- reportedly faced a second potentially disastrous software glitch during its debut test flight in December last year. According to The Verge, had it not been corrected, the bug would have led to "catastrophic spacecraft failure."

Although the issue was fixed before any mishap could occur, this revelation has led the experts to express concern over Boeing's lackluster safety record. The Starliner crew capsule was put to test on December 20 when it was launched on an unmanned mission to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) after which it was supposed to touch down back on Earth.

The mission didn't go as planned and the capsule ended up stranded in the wrong orbit after its main engine failed to fire at the right moment. The Starliner was unable to reach the ISS and had to make its way back to earth without completing its primary objective.

However, NASA's Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel (ASAP) stated in a public meeting that the spacecraft suffered another software snag while in the orbit, that was spotted just in time by Boeing, reported The Verge. The issue could have made the Starliner fire up its engines unnecessarily during its descent phase, potentially leading to uncontrolled and dangerous movements.

Both NASA and Boeing had kept mum on the second glitch that was brought out in pubic during the press event. The Verge was told by Boeing in a statement that it "investigated a valve mapping software issue, which was diagnosed and fixed in flight."

The"error in the software would have resulted in an incorrect thruster separation and disposal burn." Boeing further added that "what would have resulted from that is unclear." NASA till now hasn't answered any of the queries made by the media outlet.

According to the panel, NASA and Boeing are currently at work to figure out the reason behind the software glitches. However, NASA is concerned over "the rigor of Boeing's verification processes.," said Paul Hill, an ASAP member. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Antarctic base records hottest temperature ever

A research base in the Antarctic has recorded the hottest temperature ever for the continent amid rising concern about global warming that has caused an increase in the melting of ice sheets around the south pole. The Esperanza base on the ...

Need to improve collegium system, says former SC judge

There is a need to improve the collegium system of appointment of judges, former Supreme Court judge Justice A K Sikri said on Friday while stressing on the requirement of judicial reforms in the country. Justice Sikri, who is currently int...

Production, exports of refined copper dip due to closure of Vedanta's plant in Tamil Nadu

The domestic production and exports of refined copper have declined since May 2018 due to the closure of copper smelter plant of Vedanta Ltd at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, Parliament was informed on Friday. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyus...

Budapest orchestra helps deaf people "hear" Beethoven through touch

Zsuzsanna Foldi has been deaf all her life. Still, with her hands placed on the double bass, sitting among musicians in Budapests Danubia orchestra, she can enjoy and literally feel Beethovens famous Fifth Symphony.When I sat next to the mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020