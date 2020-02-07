Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elephants exhibit unique interest in their dead: Study

A recent review of documented field observations of elephants near the carcasses of individuals of their own species has revealed their generalized interest in their dead, even after bodies have long decayed.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 22:34 IST
Elephants exhibit unique interest in their dead: Study
Elephants have been observed vocalizing and attempting to lift or pull fallen elephants that had just died. Image Credit: ANI

A recent review of documented field observations of elephants near the carcasses of individuals of their own species has revealed their generalized interest in their dead, even after bodies have long decayed. Such a proclivity for interacting with the corpses was seen even among elephants that were not closely bonded to their deceased peer.

Stories of unique and sentient interactions between elephants and their dead are a familiar part of the species' lore, but a comprehensive study of these interactions has been lacking--until now. The findings, published in the journal Primates, indicate that the most common behaviours observed were approaching the dead, touching and examining the carcass.

Elephants also appeared to use their advanced sense of smell to identify dead individuals, and they have observed vocalizing and attempting to lift or pull fallen elephants that had just died. The research was led by Shifra Goldenberg, Ph.D., from the San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research and the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, and George Wittemyer, Ph.D., from Save the Elephants and the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Conservation Biology at Colorado State University.

The study consisted of a literature review of 32 original observations of wild elephant carcasses from 12 distinct sources across Africa. "The most commonly recorded behaviour of elephants towards their dead included touching, approaching the dead animal and investigating the carcass," said Goldenberg.

"The motivations underlying observed behaviors are hard to know, but clearly varied across circumstances and individuals. For example, some elephants made repeated visits to a carcass, and it's possible that temporal gland streaming by a young female at the site of her mother's carcass is associated with heightened emotion." Elephants form lasting relationships over decades, and individuals maintain different types of relationships across populations. They live in socially complex societies, in which social groups divide and merge over time.

These complex relationships necessitate recognizing and remembering a wide range of individuals in their species. Not surprisingly, elephants have demonstrated notable cognitive abilities, extensive memory and a highly sophisticated sense of smell. "Witnessing elephants interact with their dead sends chills up one's spine, as the behavior so clearly indicates advanced feeling," said Wittemyer.

When greeting each other after separation, elephants engage in prolonged olfactory and tactile investigation, suggesting that they're constantly updating social and spatial information. It is possible that elephant behavior toward a carcass serves the same purpose as who an elephant interacts with and has important implications in an individual's survival.

The researchers said they hope future studies will be performed to better understand elephant memory and further explore the possibility of grief and emotion in elephants' responses to death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

BHEL, BEL sign pact to develop products for defense, non-defense applications

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Pimco ex-CEO sentenced to prison in U.S. college admissions scam - prosecutor

The former head of asset management firm Pimco was sentenced on Friday to nine months in prison for his part in a scheme in which privileged parents paid bribes to get their children into U.S. colleges, federal prosecutors said. Douglas Hod...

Olympics-Wrestler Fransson axed from Swedish Olympic team after failing drugs test

Freestyle wrestler Jenny Fransson, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Games, has been dropped from the Swedish team for the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for the banned steroid methyltestosterone, the countrys Olympic committee SOC ...

Browns hire Woods as defensive coordinator

The Cleveland Browns officially hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive backsrun-game coordinator Joe Woods as defensive coordinator on Friday. Woods was reportedly the favorite for the job for weeks, but he did not want to turn his focu...

US STOCKS-Wall St pulls back from record highs after four-day rally

Wall Street pulled back from record levels on Friday after a four-day rally, as investors digested a report that showed strength in the U.S. labor market, while keeping a close eye on developments surrounding the coronavirus epidemic. Nonfa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020