Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 14:31 IST
Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Researchers have unravelled how an ocean water current, which plays a key role in keeping Western Europe warm, could be altered by an influx of unprecedented amounts of cold, fresh water from melting ice in the Arctic. According to the scientists, including those from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the US, an seawater current called the Beaufort Gyre keeps the polar environment in balance by storing fresh water near the surface of the Arctic ocean.

Wind blows the gyre in a clockwise direction around the western Arctic Ocean, north of Canada, where it naturally collects fresh water from the melting of glaciers, and river runoff, the study, published in the journal Nature Communications, noted. The researchers said this fresh water is important in the Arctic since it floats above the warmer, salty water, and helps protect the sea ice from melting -- in turn regulating the Earth's climate.

As the fresh water is slowly released by the gyre into the Atlantic Ocean over a period of decades, it allows the Atlantic Ocean currents to carry it away in small amounts. However, since the 1990s, the researchers said, the gyre has accumulated a large amount of fresh water -- 8,000 cubic kilometres -- or almost twice the volume of Lake Michigan in the US.

According to the new study, the cause of this gain in freshwater concentration is the loss of sea ice in summer and autumn. Due to this decades-long decline of the Arctic's summertime ice cover, the Beaufort Gyre is more exposed to the wind, which has spun the gyre faster, trapping the fresh water in its current, the scientists noted.

The westerly winds have also persistently dragged the current in one direction for over 20 years, increasing its speed and size, as well as preventing the fresh water from leaving the Arctic Ocean, they said. Where the winds used to change direction every five to seven years, this decades-long western wind is unusual for the region, the study noted.

If the wind changes direction again, the scientists said, it could reverse the current, pulling it counterclockwise and releasing the water it has accumulated all at once. "If the Beaufort Gyre were to release the excess fresh water into the Atlantic Ocean, it could potentially slow down its circulation. And that would have hemisphere-wide implications for the climate, especially in Western Europe," said Tom Armitage, lead author of the study from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The release of fresh water from the Arctic Ocean to the North Atlantic can change the density of surface waters, the study warned. Water from the Arctic loses heat and moisture to the atmosphere, and sinks to the bottom of the ocean, where it drives water from the north Atlantic Ocean down to the tropics in a conveyor-belt-like current called the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, the scientists explained.

This current helps regulate the planet's climate by carrying heat from the tropically-warmed water to northern latitudes like Europe and North America, and if it is slowed down, it could negatively impact all life forms, especially marine creatures, the study noted. "We don't expect a shutting down of the Gulf Stream, but we do expect impacts. That's why we're monitoring the Beaufort Gyre so closely," said Alek Petty, a co-author of the study from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in the US.

The study also found that, although the Beaufort Gyre is out of balance due to the added energy from the wind, it expels that excess energy by forming small, circular eddies of water. While the increased turbulence has helped keep the system balanced, it may also lead to further ice melt since it mixes layers of cold, fresh water with relatively warm, salt water below.

This could, in turn, lead to changes in how nutrients and organic material in the ocean are mixed, significantly affecting the food chain and wildlife in the Arctic, the researchers explained. "What this study is showing is that the loss of sea ice has really important impacts on our climate system that we're only just discovering," said Petty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

After ugly loss, Rangers regroup for Kings' visit

New York Rangers coach David Quinn conceded how poorly his team played for most of a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, and how he did not see such a sub-par performance coming. Quinn hopes he can provide a better assessment of his t...

'Remarkable' reduction in no. of youths joining militancy since Aug 5 last year: Report

The number of youths joining the ranks of militancy in Kashmir has gone down remarkably since the nullification of provisions of Article 370 in August last year, officials have said. According to a report prepared by security agencies, on a...

SAIL seeks Odisha, Jharkhand's permission to auction 70 MT fines

State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd SAIL has sought permission from Odisha and Jharkhand to auction about 70 million tonnes MT of fines or low-grade iron ore lying at its mines in the two states. Depending upon the Fe content, the iron...

Gowda asks regional parties to rally behind Cong to stop BJP

Senior JDS leader and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda has called upon all the regional parties and secular parties to join hands with the Congress and work in tandem to take on the BJP. Noting that mere speeches would not help, he sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020