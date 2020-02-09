Left Menu
Rajasthan to bring policy for environmental protection

  • Jaipur
  Updated: 09-02-2020 20:04 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot [File Photo/ANI]

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the state government will soon bring a new policy for environmental protection as he noted that global climate change is a serious challenge. Gehlot was addressing the annual media conclave on the environment at Anil Agarwal Environment Training Institute, Neemali in Alwar district.

"Indiscriminate race for development has led to climate change around the world, the consequences of which are being seen," the chief minister said. He noted that global climate change is a "serious challenge".

"All of us should play a positive role for environmental protection. The state government will soon bring a new policy in the state for environmental protection," Gehlot said. He said former prime minister Indira Gandhi had not only expressed her concern on the subject but also made global efforts to solve it.

The chief minister said media can play an important role in connecting the younger generation to environmental protection. Gehlot said there are immense possibilities of solar and wind energy in Rajasthan. The state government has introduced a new policy to encourage them, he said.

"When I was the chief minister about 20 years ago, solar power production in Rajasthan was 2 MW, now it has increased to 4,000 MW. The state government is committed to take this to a greater level," he said. The chief minister asserted that the government is making efforts to meet the target of afforestation on 20 percent land in Rajasthan.

He also referred to the policy brought by the state government to provide relief to the patients of silicosis, a lung disease. Gehlot also released the "Annual State of India's Environment Report 2020" on the occasion.

Rajasthan Labour Minister Tikaram Jully, Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh, several MLAs and other dignitaries were among those who attended the conclave.

