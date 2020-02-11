Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 70% air quality monitoring stations not recording data properly: CSE report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 20:14 IST
Over 70% air quality monitoring stations not recording data properly: CSE report

More than 70 per cent of the air quality monitoring stations in the country are not meeting the requirement of collecting data of at least 104 days a year, a new report has said. The report 'Breathing Space: How to track and report air pollution under the National Clean Air Programme' was released at the Centre for Science and Environment's (CSE) Annual Media Conclave held in Nimli, near Alwar by Bhure Lal, chairperson, Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA).

"There is poor data capture for reporting air quality trends in India. Manual monitors require at least 104 days of monitoring, which is 28.5 per cent of the days in a year. "But CSE's assessment of the latest available manual data for all cities show that as much as 73 per cent of monitoring stations do not meet this requirement," the report said.

The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) has completed a year, at the end of which 122 non-attainment cities have been asked to reduce particulate pollution by 20-30 per cent by 2024 from 2017 levels. Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy, CSE, said "The cities are expected to immediately begin reporting on their annual progress but for that, they must know the methods and standard operating procedures for such reporting. "How will cities know if their pollution levels are rising or declining? This is what our report tries to address."

She said given the "limitation of missing data", India requires methods for addressing data gaps, as other governments do, to meet the legal requirement of air quality trend reporting and compliance, adding that "India has not adopted such methods yet." According to the report, there is no explicit method for using real-time data – which is lot more continuous and voluminous than manual data – to establish a long term trend.

"Real-time data is used only for daily reporting of spatial averages against the national air quality index, but that too with a rider that this is the most scientifically sound method," it said. The CSE said that the pollution curve in Delhi is bending, but a much bigger cut is needed.

"Even after a quarter drop, Delhi still needs cut of 65-75 per cent to meet its PM 2.5 standards. Multi-sectoral action – closure of power plants and big industry, natural gas transition across sectors, phase-out of old vehicles, reduction in truck numbers, BS-VI fuels and BS-IV standards, and more, has bent the curve. "Significantly more disruptive action is needed for clean energy and technology transition, mobility transition and waste management to get the next big cut," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Somalia executes two men by firing squad for girl's gang rape and murder

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, Feb 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Somalia executed two men by firing squad on Tuesday for the gang rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl, a government official said, adding it would serve as a warning to others in ...

UPDATE 3-Sterling bounces following economic growth data, still close to 2020 low

Sterling enjoyed some respite on Tuesday after British economic growth showed no change in the fourth quarter despite market expectations that it would be slower. The currency had on Monday touched its lowest levels for this year amid uncer...

PolyU develops the world's most comprehensive automated multiplex diagnostic system for detecting up to 40 infectious respiratory pathogens (including 2019-nCoV) in a single test

Infectious diseases represent an important portion of global public health concerns in particular with regard to the current global outbreak of novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The challenge of frontline diagnosis in hospitals, clinics and por...

World must consider coronavirus 'public enemy number one' -WHO

The World Health Organization asked countries to be as aggressive as possible in fighting the newly named COVID-19 coronavirus on Tuesday.If the world doesnt want to wake up and consider the virus as public enemy number one, I dont think we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020