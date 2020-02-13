Left Menu
Development News Edition

Salt water may form on Mars surface annually: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 13:23 IST
Salt water may form on Mars surface annually: Study

Salt water may form on the surface of Mars for a few days annually, according to a study. Researchers at the Planetary Science Institute in the US noted that liquid water is difficult to come by on the Red Planet, because ice rapidly dissipates into the atmosphere long before it reaches its melting point.

This is because the atmospheric pressure on Mars lies near the triple point pressure of water molecules (H2O), the minimum pressure necessary for liquid water to exist, they said. "Mars has plenty of cold ice-rich regions and plenty of warm ice-free regions, but icy regions where the temperature rises above the melting point are a sweet spot that is nearly impossible to find," said Norbert Schorghofer, a senior scientist at Planetary Science Institute.

"That sweet spot is where liquid water would form," Schorghofer said. In the study, published in The Astrophysical Journal, the researchers explained that a boulder sitting on the surface of Mars at mid-latitudes casts a shadow in winter.

The continually shadowed area behind the boulder is very cold, so cold that water ice accumulates in winter, they said. When the Sun rises again in spring, the ice suddenly heats up.

In detailed model calculations, the researchers noted that the temperature rises from minus 128 degrees Celsius in the morning to minus 10 degrees Celsius at noon, a huge change over a quarter of a day. Over such a short time, not all of the frost is lost to the atmosphere, according to the researchers.

Salt depresses the melting point of H2O, so on salt-rich ground, water ice will melt at minus 10 degrees Celsius, according to the researchers. Brines, or salty water, will form until all of the ice has either turned to liquid or vapour, they said.

Next Mars year, the same process repeats, the researchers noted. The shadowed areas behind the boulders are so cold in winter that not only water frost but also carbon dioxide ice builds up, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

13 killed in bus-truck collision in UP's Firozabad

Thirteen people were killed and 31 seriously injured as the private bus in which they were traveling collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police official said on Thursday. Sen...

Maha: Man held for attempt to kill wife over domestic feud

A 42-year-old man from Thane district in Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife after a quarrel, police said on Thursday. Guddu Mehboob Ansari, who worked as an electrician, and his 30-year-old wife used to hav...

Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro go official in China: Here are the details

Xiaomi launched today the much-anticipated Mi 10 series in Mainland China. The latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese company features AMOLED display with industry-leading 180Hz refresh rate, 108-megapixel quad rear camera module and S...

Growing bill to fix Britain's Big Ben

London, Feb 13 AFP The bill to repair Londons iconic Big Ben clock tower has increased by millions of pounds after the discovery of World War II bomb damage, pollution and asbestos, Britains parliament said Thursday. The cost of renovating ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020