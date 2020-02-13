Thai princess visits Aryabhatta research institute in Nainital

Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn visited the Aryabhatt Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) here on Thursday. Director ARIES, Deepankar Banerjee, scientists Shashi Bhushan Pande, Brijesh Kumar and others showed her the research facility.

Sirindhorn viewed the Orion Galaxy from the 1.3 metre telescope at Devasthal on ARIES campus, Pande said, adding she was able to view the Betelguese star. The 64-year-old princess has a keen interest in astronomy and technology. She not only has knowledge of astronomy but is also well versed in advanced research techniques, he said.

Ex Director of ARIES, who had paid her a visit last year, said the princess had been wanting to visit the research facility from a long time. Pande said the princess stayed at Devasthan for two-hours and remarked that it was an ideal place for observation of celestial bodies.

Sirindhorn reached Pantnagar airport in the afternoon where she was received by City Magistrate Pratyush Singh and the evening she visited Devsthal. Singh said the princess enquired in detail about the Chipko movement for saving trees which started in Uttarakhand.

Apart from her passion for technology, the Thai princess also holds a degree in history and a doctorate in educational development.

