Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young HIV patients have lower viral suppression rates than adults: Study

A recent medical study has revealed that young patients with HIV have considerably lower viral suppression rates as compared to adults, despite having similar enrolment rates in medical care.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 20:59 IST
Young HIV patients have lower viral suppression rates than adults: Study
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A recent medical study has revealed that young patients with HIV have considerably lower viral suppression rates as compared to adults, despite having similar enrolment rates in medical care. Viral suppression is the phenomenon in which antiretroviral therapy reduces a person's HIV in the blood to an undetectable level. Maintaining viral suppression for at least six months after a person's first test finds no detectable levels of the virus, prevents the sexual transmission of HIV and allows people with HIV to remain healthy.

The study published in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome suggested that after the enrollment in an HIV treatment program, a low proportion of youth adhere to care regimens. Among more than 1,000 youth, most of whom were newly enrolled in care at treatment centres throughout the United States, 12 per cent had attained viral suppression, far lower than the 32 per cent to 63 per cent observed in studies of adults over age 24.

The study's first author, Bill G. Kapogiannis said, "Our findings indicate an urgency for research on how best to tailor HIV intervention services to the needs of youth." The analysis that was funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the National Institute of Mental Health (NICHD) examined data from the Adolescent Medicine Trials Network for HIV/AIDS Interventions (ATN), an NIH-supported network of 13 sites dedicated to the health and care of youth with and at risk for HIV.

The youth were enrolled in care through the SMILE (Strategic Multisite Initiative for the Identification, Linkage, and Engagement in Care of Youth) Collaborative, a network of clinics at each ATN site that offers diagnostic services and referral to treatment facilities. Among the 1,411 youth ages 12 to 24 years who were referred to the ATN sites, 75 per cent were enrolled in care, with 34 per cent remaining in care and beginning anti-HIV (antiretroviral) treatment and 12 per cent achieving viral suppression after a median interval of nearly 5 months.

On average, youth who were referred to care within a shorter time frame after an HIV diagnosis were more likely to achieve viral suppression. Compared to youth referred to care after three months, those referred within one to six weeks were 2.5 times more likely to reach viral suppression. Those referred from six weeks to three months were roughly twice as likely to reach viral suppression. To ensure the shortest possible time to enrollment in care, the study authors stressed the importance of enlisting trained peer counsellors and of maintaining frequent contact with youth through text and social media messages. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Ishant passes fitness test, to join Indian team in NZ for Test series

Senior India fast bowler Ishant Sharma on Saturday passed the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and will now join the team in New Zealand for the two-match Test series starting February 21. Yes, he Ishant has passed ...

Woman who went missing 14 years ago reunited with family in Mangaluru

An elderly woman from Tamil Nadu was on Saturday reunited with her daughter and son after 14 years at the Mangalurus White Doves destitute home. Mary only knew her name when she came here 10 years ago. Recently, she told us about her home t...

Kerala govt gives nod for probe against Congress leader

The Kerala government on Saturday granted permission to the vigilance department to initiate a probe against former health minister and Congress leader V S Shivakumar in a disproportionate assets case. In an order dated February 14, release...

Maha morcha against CAA-NRC-NPR in Mumbai

Thousands of people, including a large number of women, on Saturday gave a call against the CAA-NRC-NPR regime at Mumbais Azad Maidan amid recitation of Urdu poet Faiz Ahmad Faizs popular poem Hum Dekhenge and slogans against Prime Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020