Left Menu
Development News Edition

Researchers' take on left-brain might not be right, study explains

The long-held notion that the human pattern of brain asymmetry is unique has now been challenged by scientists. The team found the same asymmetry pattern in chimpanzees, gorillas, and orangutans.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 10:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 10:30 IST
Researchers' take on left-brain might not be right, study explains
The team found that the magnitude of asymmetry was about the same in humans and most great apes. Image Credit: ANI

The long-held notion that the human pattern of brain asymmetry is unique has now been challenged by scientists. The team found the same asymmetry pattern in chimpanzees, gorillas, and orangutans. The left and right side of our brain is specialized for some cognitive abilities. For example, in humans, language is processed predominantly in the left hemisphere, and the right hand is controlled by the motor cortex in the left hemisphere. The functional lateralization is reflected by the morphological asymmetry of the brain.

Brain asymmetry is commonly interpreted as crucial for human brain function and cognition because it reflects functional lateralization. However, comparative studies among primates are rare and it is not known which aspects of brain asymmetry are really uniquely human. In a new paper, researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and the University of Vienna measured the magnitude and pattern of shape asymmetry of endocasts from humans and apes.

Lead author Simon Neubauer said: "Great ape brains are rarely available for study, but we have developed methods to extract brain asymmetry data from skulls, which are easier to access. This made our study possible in the first place." The team found that the magnitude of asymmetry was about the same in humans and most great apes. Only chimpanzees were, on average, less asymmetric than humans, gorillas, and orangutans.

They also investigated the pattern of asymmetry and could demonstrate that not only humans, but also chimpanzees, gorillas, and orangutans showed the asymmetry pattern previously described as typically human. "What surprised us even more," says Philipp Mitteroecker, a co-author of the study, "was that humans were least consistent in this asymmetry with a lot of individual variation around the most common pattern."

The authors interpret this as a sign of increased functional and developmental modularization of the human brain. For example, the differential projections of the occipital lobe and the cerebellum are less correlated in humans than in great apes. The finding of a shared asymmetry pattern but greater variability in humans is intriguing for the interpretation of human brain evolution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

China finmin says expects fiscal revenues to fall, expenditure to rise

Chinas Finance Minister Liu Kun said on Sunday he expects the countrys fiscal revenues to fall and expenditure to rise in the future.The comments were made in the leading Communist Party theoretical journal Qiushi. ...

Prime Minister Modi arrives in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here on Sunday morning. He was received by Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state ministers, BJP leaders and officials.Prime Minister...

Concerns raised over rising cases of temple thefts in Odisha

Expressing concerns over rising cases of temple thefts in Odisha and illegal exports of idols, non-profit INTACH urged the government for framing a holistic policy and taking legal measures to deal with the menace. The organizations state c...

Kiren Rijiju runs with ITBP personnel as part of Fit India movement

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday ran with Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP personnel as part of the Fit India Movement and felicitated the winners. The minister is on a visit to Auli to support ITBP Mountaineering And Skiing Inst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020