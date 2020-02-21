Left Menu
Development News Edition

'AI-based farming': Punjab students develop device to increase agri produce

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 16:03 IST
'AI-based farming': Punjab students develop device to increase agri produce

Two research students from Punjab have devised a one-of-its kind smart farming system that works on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) to increase agricultural productivity. The device, called 'E-parirakshak', has been designed to monitor an agricultural field for its fertility, keep track of water levels, soil temperature and moisture, as well as intelligently control water pumps, blowers and sprinklers on the field from a remote location. The data collected by the device will be stored in the cloud for future analyses.

Lovely Professional University (LPU), where the two students are pursuing PhD, has filed application to patent the device. The research was supervised by two faculty members -- Rajesh Singh and Anita Gahlot -- from the university's School of Electronics and Electrical Engineering.

According to the team, the system comprises several sensor nodes which can be deployed in the field, a hand-held device with LCD screen which displays the field details and micro-controllers that remotely manage devices like sprinklers and water pumps on field. "Using the device, a farmer will be able to monitor the fertility of the soil, water level required, soil temp and soil moisture and control the water pumps, blower and sprinklers through sensors and actuators deployed in the field.

"Furthermore, the system will analyse the data gathered from the field through advanced machine learning algorithm to find out the most suitable crop that can be grown on the field. It also suggests the amount of water, fertilizer and pesticide needed to grow the suggested crop," said Mahendra Swain, one of the PhD students. The device will also detect diseases or infections in the crop and update the farmer about them.

"The system can be used for both modern and traditional farming practices, i.e. - open field, hydroponic and vertical farming. The device does not need an internet connection and works within a range of 10 kms with star topology. Its range can also be increased if required by using mesh topology," said Wasim Akram, the other PhD scholar. Said Rajesh Singh, their teacher, "With e-parirakshak, we are making today's cutting-edge technology like AI and IoT work for our farmers. The benefits of a system like this are immense.

"From having the right information about the quality of their field, soil profiling as well as moisture, to being able to monitor the field remotely and control on the ground devices like sprinklers and pumps, the device is a complete agriculture information and field management system rolled into one." PTI GJS TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Solomon Islands seeks $100-bln loan from Chinese interests -documents

The Solomon Islands is seeking a 100-billion loan from Chinese interests in talks begun soon after the small South Pacific archipelago switched diplomatic ties to Beijing from Taiwan last year. Details of the proposal, reviewed by Reuters, ...

20 passengers injured as Pb roadways bus collides with truck in Ambala

As many as 20 passengers were injured when a Punjab Roadways bus collided with a stationary truck on national highway near Ambala city on Friday morning, police said here. The bus was on its way to Chandigarh from Delhi, they added.Bus driv...

Gehlot govt has no control over crime: Union min Meghwal on Nagaur incident

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is unable to rein in crime in Rajasthan and held it responsible for the Nagaur incident where two Dalit men were beaten up and tortured for allegedly s...

UPDATE 2-Thai court dissolves opposition party critical of military rule

Thailands Constitutional Court on Friday dissolved an opposition political party that has been critical of the military establishment and banned its charismatic leader from politics for 10 years over a loan he gave the party. The dissolutio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020