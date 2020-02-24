Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shake it, baby! NASA robotic lander confirms quakes on Mars

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 21:30 IST
Shake it, baby! NASA robotic lander confirms quakes on Mars
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

NASA's robotic InSight lander has for the first time established that Mars is seismically active, but do not call the shaking, rattling and rolling taking place on the Red Planet earthquakes. The proper term, fittingly, is marsquakes.

Scientists said on Monday the InSight lander, which touched down on the planet's surface in November 2018 to begin the first mission to study the deep interior of Mars, has since detected around 450 marsquakes, most of the modest strength. The Martian seismic activity recorded by the lander's seismometer, a ground-motion detection sensor, was found to be greater than that of the moon, but less than that of Earth.

The Martian seismic activity generally arises from the planet's long-term cooling from its molten beginnings in the formation of the solar system roughly 4.5 billion years ago. "As the planet cools, it contracts, and then the brittle outer layers have to fracture in order to sort of maintain themselves on the surface. That's kind of the long-term source of stresses," said planetary geophysicist and mission principal investigator Bruce Banerdt of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

The existence of seismic activity on Mars had long been suspected but until now had not been definitively detected. The location of some of the larger marsquakes was a region called Cerberus Fossae that bears evidence of volcanic flows, faulting, and fluvial flow - water on the surface - within the past 10 million years, considered recent in geological terms.

"Thus, this area still has activity at depth, perhaps including hot magma. This, in turn, shows that Mars has regional variability inactivity, with some areas still quite active," JPL planetary geophysicist and InSight deputy principal investigator Suzanne Smrekar said. The researchers devised a magnitude scale tailored to Mars but similar to the one used for earthquakes. The strongest of the quakes were a little less than magnitude 4, meaning they would be felt on the surface perhaps dozens of miles (km) from the epicenter but probably would not do much damage.

The scientists described two dozen marsquakes in a magnitude 3 to 4 range in findings published in the journals Nature Geoscience and Nature Communications. The geological dynamics of Mars differ from Earth. Our planet's outer shell is divided into immense plates that move inexorably over a rocky inner layer above Earth's core. Mars has no such plate tectonics.

InSight, short for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, is situated on a flat region called Elysium Planitia just north of the Martian equator. Its instruments also found that Mars, which unlike Earth has no global magnetic field, has a local magnetic field at the landing site 10 times stronger than expected. InSight additionally is discovering new details about the complex Martian atmosphere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Team management has given Shafali licence to play fearless cricket: Shikha Pandey

Experienced pacer Shikha Pandey on Monday said the Indian team management has given Shafali Verma the license to play fearless cricket as the teen sensation produced another explosive innings to set up a comfortable win against Bangladesh i...

World must prepare for 'potential pandemic': WHO chief

Geneva, Feb 24 AFP The World Health Organization chief on Monday warned countries to prepare for a potential pandemic of new coronavirus, calling the sudden increase in cases in Iran, Italy and South Korea deeply concerning. Tedros Adhanom ...

USD 5 trillion economy too idealistic: Niti Aayog official

The governments target of achieving a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 sounds tooidealistic, an Niti Aayog official said on Monday. The target has been so set to raise the bar of Indiaseconomic performance, she said. For now, the ambitious...

FACTBOX-News and quotes from Julian Assange's extradition hearing

Julian Assange appeared before a British court on Monday to fight an extradition request from the United States which wants to put the 48-year-old on trial for hacking government computers and violating an espionage law.For the main story B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020