African Forestry and Wildlife Commission to be held from 9-13 March in SA

South Africa is set to host the 22nd session of the African Forestry and Wildlife Commission (AFWC), which is scheduled to take place at the Kruger National Park next month.

Ministers responsible for wildlife and forestry from the Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Gambia, South Sudan, Lesotho, and Guinea are expected to attend the session in Skukuza, Mpumalanga. The meeting will be officially opened by South Africa's Deputy Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Makhotso Sotyu.

Scheduled for the 9 - 13 March 2020, the African Forestry and Wildlife Commission gathers heads of forestry and wildlife from 53 member countries in Africa.

The session will be convened under the theme 'Forests and Wildlife: Africa's diversity for shared prosperity and security'.

"The theme highlights the abundance and diversity of Africa's resources, holistically capturing their value and key role in maintaining millions of people's livelihoods through their contribution to water, energy, and food security and nutrition, building a foundation for resilience, nations' economies and prosperity," said the Department of Environment, Forestry, and Fisheries on Monday.

The commission is a statutory body of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, which advices on the formulation of forest and wildlife management policy among others.

The forum meets every two years and is hosted in collaboration with FAO by a member State. The commission is open to other countries and organisations as observers.

Meanwhile, the 6th African Forestry and Wildlife Week will be held simultaneously with the commission session to showcase progress and advancement in African forestry and wildlife sectors.

"It will provide an opportunity for South Africa to showcase its rich biodiversity and benefits derived through sustainable use of natural resources.

"It will further enable networking, collaboration and exchange of experience and knowledge among policymakers, technicians, practitioners, academia, civil society and development partners from different countries at local, regional and international levels.

"The African Forestry and Wildlife Week will include several exhibitions, multi-sectoral dialogues, and side events," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

