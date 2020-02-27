Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commercial satellites dock mid-space for servicing mission

In a first, two commercial satellites pulled off the impressive manoeuvre of docking with each other, where one of them would service the other.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 15:44 IST
Commercial satellites dock mid-space for servicing mission
"MEV-1, snapped this image of our sun as it prepares to dock with @Intelsat's 901 satellite in February" (Picture Courtesy: Northrop Grumman Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

In a first, two commercial satellites pulled off the impressive manoeuvre of docking with each other, where one of them would service the other. According to The Verge, if successful, the mission would enable the Intelsat 901, to continue its job for five more years.

The daring effort can usher a whole new industry to refurbish ailing satellites, consequently reducing the amount of space junk clogging the Earth's orbit. A vice president at Space Logistics, Joe Anderson, told in a press conference that "this is the first time in history, a docking has ever been performed with a satellite that was not pre-designed with docking in mind."

"This is the first time two commercial satellites have ever docked," he further said. Space Logistics happens to be a subsidiary of the aerospace giant Northrop Grumman and is responsible for executing the mission.

The Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV-1), which can be termed as a space towtruck of sorts, docked with the Intelsat 901 on February 25. The Intelsat 901 is low on fuel after spending 19 years in orbit and when it finally runs out of juice, the ground crew would lose the ability to actively control it.

Therefore, to buy some more time for the space-craft, Intelsat joined hands with Northrop Grumman for a life extension mission. The MEV-1 was shot in space in October 2019 and took three months to carry out a rendezvous with the Intelsat 901 in the graveyard orbit.

The graveyard orbit, as the name suggests, is the orbit where defunct spacecraft are abandoned. As the two have now been docked, the MEV-1 will take over the manoeuvring and navigation from the Intelsat 901, The Verge reported.

If things go as planned, The MEV-1 will tow its buddy out of the graveyard orbit so that it can operate for five more years. Once the five years are complete, MEV-1 will play the grim-reaper and place the Intelsat 901 back to the graveyard orbit where it'll be finally laid to rest.

After doing its job, MEV-1 could potentially be assigned the task of servicing some other satellite that might require help. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

We read and handle situations better now: Bhatia

Wicket-keeper batswoman Taniya Bhatia says the Indian team has got better at reading and handling different situations, which was evident during the recent tri-series in Australia In the T20 tri-series, played just before the World Cup, Ind...

UK's Gove says confident of equivalency assessments by June

Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Thursday he was confident the European Union would have completed its assessments on the prospects of equivalency in financial services by the end of June. Britain and the EU have agreed to asses...

Broken desks, burnt books, half-charred boards tell sordid tales of vandalised schools in Delhi

Welcome to a very happy school reads a half-charred board at a private school in Brijpuri area of North East Delhi which is now home to broken desks and burnt books after it was vandalised during the violence. Arun Modern Senior Secondar...

'Chicken sales down 50%, prices by 70% in India on coronavirus rumour'

Chicken sales in India have come down over 50 per cent and prices by 70 per cent in the last one month as speculation swirled on social media that chicken causes coronavirus disease, denting both demand and prices, a top Godrej Agrovet offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020