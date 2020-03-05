Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Prosthetic innovation: 'It's like you have a hand again' - study

Today's artificial limbs can look very natural, and now an innovative process makes prosthetic hands move more naturally as well. In an innovative experiment, scientists have shown that the nerves in patients' arms can be trained to control the movements of prosthetic fingers and thumbs. Dogs can detect heat with 'infrared sensor' in their nose, research finds

Dogs have a type of infrared sensor in the tip of their nose which enables them to detect minute changes in temperature such as when other animals are nearby, according to new research. Scientists at Sweden's Lund University and Hungary's Eotvos Lorand University say the discovery can help better understand how predators detect their prey when other senses such as sight, hearing or smell are hindered.

