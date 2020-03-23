Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists develop new technology to get cleaner water

Scientists have developed a novel one-step fabrication process that improves the ability of nanocarbons to remove toxic heavy metal ions from water. This new technology could aid efforts to improve universal access to clean water.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 11:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 11:14 IST
Scientists develop new technology to get cleaner water
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Scientists have developed a novel one-step fabrication process that improves the ability of nanocarbons to remove toxic heavy metal ions from water. This new technology could aid efforts to improve universal access to clean water. The study was published in the journal ACS Applied Nano Materials.

Various nanocarbons are being studied and used for purifying water and wastewater by adsorbing dyes, gases, organic compounds and toxic metal ions. These nanocarbons can adsorb heavy metal ions, like lead and mercury, onto their surfaces through molecular attraction forces. But this attraction is weak, and so they aren't very efficient adsorbents on their own. To improve adsorption, scientists are considering adding molecules to the nanocarbons, like amino groups, that form stronger chemical bonds with heavy metals. They are also trying to find ways to use all available surfaces on nanocarbons for metal ion adsorption, including the surfaces of their inner pores. This would enhance their capacity to adsorb more metal ions at a time.

Materials scientist Nagahiro Saito of Nagoya University's Institute of Innovation for Future Society and colleagues developed a new method for synthesizing an "amino-modified nanocarbon" that more efficiently adsorbs several heavy metal ions compared to conventional methods. They mixed phenol, as a source of carbon, with a compound called APTES, as a source of amino groups. This mixture was placed in a glass chamber and exposed to a high voltage, creating a plasma in liquid. The method they used, called "solution plasma process," was maintained for 20 minutes. Black precipitates of amino-modified carbons formed and were collected, washed and dried.

A variety of tests showed that amino groups had evenly distributed over the nanocarbon surface, including into its slit-like pores. "Our single-step process facilitates the bonding of amino groups on both outer and inner surfaces of the porous nanocarbon," says Saito. "This drastically increased their adsorption capacity compared to a nanocarbon on its own."

They put the amino-modified nanocarbons through ten cycles of adsorbing copper, zinc and cadmium metal ions, washing them between each cycle. Although the capacity to adsorb metal ions decreased with repetitive cycles, the reduction was small, making them relatively stable for repetitive use. Finally, the team compared their amino-modified nanocarbons with five other synthesised by conventional methods. Their nanocarbon had the highest adsorption capacity for the metal ions tested, indicating there are more amino groups on their nanocarbon than the others.

"Our process could help reduce the costs of water purification and bring us closer to achieving universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water for all by 2030," says Saito. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Jason Gillespie self isolates after returning from England

After England and Wales Cricket Board ECB suspended all professional cricket till May 28, former Australian cricketer Jason Gillespie who was in England revealed that he is back home and has self-isolated. The ECB on Friday suspended all pr...

Will follow IOC's decision over 2020 Tokyo Olympics: IOA President

Indian Olympic Association IOA will follow strictly whatever decision the International Olympic Committee IOC is going to take regarding the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics, associations President Narinder Batra said on Monday. We will follow ...

WRAPUP 3-Olympics-Canada withdraws from 2020 Games as Japan, IOC consider postponement

Canada became the first country to boycott the Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus pandemic and Australia told its athletes to prepare for an Olympics next year as Japan and the IOC flagged the prospect of a postponement for the first time. ...

Coronavirus: Yogi Adityanath appeals to citizens to take lockdown seriously

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath&#160;on Monday appealed to all citizens of the state to take the lockdown seriously and stay indoors to help check the spread of coronavirus. The state government has enforced lockdown in 16 di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020