Science academies pledge support to govt's effort in fight against coronavirus

Three Indian sciences academies on Wednesday pledged full support to the government, including scientific and technical aid required to develop therapeutic measures, in its efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. In a joint statement, the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), Delhi, Indian Academy of Sciences, Bengaluru and National Academy of Sciences, Prayagraj, said they pledged to extend their help and support to develop less-expensive diagnostic assays than those currently used, to validate repurposing of drugs and to develop vaccines and new drugs without compromising on national standards.

The three science academies are pan-India organisations. "On behalf of the scientific community of the country, the science academies pledge full support to the initiatives of the government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus attack, including scientific and technical support required to develop therapeutic measures," the statement said. It said the academies support the complete lockdown of the country and they have initiated the process of explaining to the citizens the importance of this lockdown.

If called upon, the academies will actively cooperate and strengthen the hands of the government to successfully overcome the current novel coronavirus crisis, and help establish response systems that are scientifically rigorous, technically sound, administratively competent and sociologically acceptable, it said. "This will assure that the Indian society is appropriately and adequately equipped to face similar challenges in the future, which the science academies strive to attain," it added..

