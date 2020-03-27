Left Menu
10.9 million names now aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover

NASA's "Send Your Name to Mars" campaign invited people around the world to submit their names to ride aboard the agency's next rover to the Red Planet. Some 10,932,295 people did just that.

  Updated: 27-03-2020 08:39 IST
  Created: 27-03-2020 08:14 IST
NASA's "Send Your Name to Mars" campaign invited people around the world to submit their names to ride aboard the agency's next rover.. Image Credit: ANI

NASA's "Send Your Name to Mars" campaign invited people around the world to submit their names to ride aboard the agency's next rover to the Red Planet. Some 10,932,295 people did just that. The names were stencilled by electron beam onto three fingernail-sized silicon chips, along with the essays of the 155 finalists in NASA's "veName the Ror" contest. The chips were then attached to an aluminium plate on NASA's Perseverance Mars rover at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 16. Scheduled to launch this summer, Perseverance will land at Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021.

The three chips share space on the anodized plate with a laser-etched graphic depicting Earth and Mars joined by the star that gives light to both. While commemorating the rover that connects the two worlds, the simple illustration also pays tribute to the elegant line art of the plaques aboard the Pioneer spacecraft and golden records carried by Voyagers 1 and 2. Affixed to the centre of the rover's aft crossbeam, the plate will be visible to cameras on Perseverance's mast. Currently, the coronavirus has not impacted the Mars Perseverance rover launch schedule. The installation was one of the numerous recent activities performed by the Perseverance assembly, test and launch operations team. On March 21, the team began reconfiguring the rover so it can ride atop the Atlas V rocket. Steps included stowing the robotic arm, lowering and locking in place the remote sensing mast and high-gain antenna, and retracting its legs and wheels.

The Perseverance rover is a robotic scientist weighing just under 2,300 pounds (1,043 kilograms). It will search for signs of past microbial life, characterize Mars' climate and geology, collect samples for a future return to Earth, and help pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet. JPL, a division of Caltech in Pasadena, is building and will manage operations of the Mars Perseverance rover for NASA. The agency's Launch Services Program, based at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, is responsible for launch management. The Mars 2020 project with its Perseverance rover is part of a larger programme that includes missions to the Moon as a way to prepare for human exploration of the Red Planet. Charged with returning astronauts to the Moon by 2024, NASA will establish a sustained human presence on and around the Moon by 2028 through its Artemis lunar exploration plans.

