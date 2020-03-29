Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Russia's 2020 satellite launch program hit by production halt; Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 10:31 IST
Science News Roundup: Russia's 2020 satellite launch program hit by production halt; Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russia's 2020 satellite launch program hit by production halt: Roscosmos

Russia's space agency Roscosmos said on Friday it would have to adjust its 2020 launch program because of a halt in satellite production in Europe, amid the coronavirus outbreak. The head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, will hold several meetings to discuss the adjustments via video on Friday and Saturday, the agency said in a statement.

Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

NASA on Friday picked a new space capsule from Elon Musk's SpaceX to ferry cargo and supplies to the agency's planned lunar space station, a crucial building block to its plans to build a permanent post on the moon and mount future missions to Mars. SpaceX will get a portion of a $7 billion NASA contract to use its biggest rocket, Falcon Heavy, to send a new "Dragon XL" spacecraft to the Lunar Gateway, an outpost NASA plans to build that will orbit the moon sometime within the next decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

Nina Dobrev goes on bicycle ride with Shaun White despite lockdown in LA

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

I seek forgiveness from all, especially poor for lockdown: Narendra Modi

Addressing the 63rd edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked for the forgiveness of all countrymen, and especially the poor, for the nationwide lockdown in the country in the view of the novel ...

FIR against AAP's Raghav Chadha for making 'beating migrant workers' remark against UP CM

An FIR has been registered against Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLA Raghav Chadha for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said on Sunday. The complaint was filed by advocate Prashant Pa...

No words enough to thank individuals working hard to combat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed her gratitude to all doctors, nurses, policemen, sanitation workers and others who have been working hard to combat the spread of COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said no ...

Medical schools in US mull early graduation to meet growing demand for medicos in COVID-19 fight

Several medical schools across the US are considering early graduation for senior students to enable them to enter the healthcare system that is coming under strain and meet the growing demand for medical personnel as coronavirus cases in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020