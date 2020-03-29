Science News Roundup: Russia's 2020 satellite launch program hit by production halt; Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award

Science News Roundup: Russia's 2020 satellite launch program hit by production halt; Musk's SpaceX wins NASA awardDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 10:31 IST
Russia's 2020 satellite launch program hit by production halt: Roscosmos
Russia's space agency Roscosmos said on Friday it would have to adjust its 2020 launch program because of a halt in satellite production in Europe, amid the coronavirus outbreak. The head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, will hold several meetings to discuss the adjustments via video on Friday and Saturday, the agency said in a statement.
Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station
NASA on Friday picked a new space capsule from Elon Musk's SpaceX to ferry cargo and supplies to the agency's planned lunar space station, a crucial building block to its plans to build a permanent post on the moon and mount future missions to Mars. SpaceX will get a portion of a $7 billion NASA contract to use its biggest rocket, Falcon Heavy, to send a new "Dragon XL" spacecraft to the Lunar Gateway, an outpost NASA plans to build that will orbit the moon sometime within the next decade.
