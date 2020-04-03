Left Menu
IMTECH Chandigarh to test COVID-19 samples

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-04-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 17:51 IST
The CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) is set to start testing COVID-19 samples, according to a statement issued on Friday. In Chandigarh, the COVID-19 samples are presently being tested by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

“All the mandatory approvals required for testing of clinical samples have been obtained to operationalise testing at the earliest,” IMTECH said. The institute augmented its capabilities to carry out clinical testing for COVID-19 and has the necessary expertise in molecular microbiology, the statement said.

“This is in line with the directives issued by the Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, and an advisory issued by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to operationalise COVID-19 testing by laboratories under Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR),” the IMTECH statement said. The IMTECH laboratory has the requisite infrastructure, including Biosafety Level (BSL)-3 facility, as the labs are advised to take all appropriate biosafety and bio-security precautions before testing, it said.

In the initial phase, CSIR-IMTECH plans to test 50 to 100 samples a day, which can subsequently be ramped up as and when required, the institute said in the statement. Apart from testing of clinical samples, CSIR-IMTECH is supporting healthcare professionals by providing them Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), it said.

The institute is also extending help to the local administration and Red Cross Unit of Chandigarh by providing the logistical and infrastructure support, the statement said. CSIR-IMTECH is a national centre for excellence in microbial sciences and was established in 1984.

