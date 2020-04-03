Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals stress thwarts our ability to plan ahead by disrupting how we use memory

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 21:35 IST
Study reveals stress thwarts our ability to plan ahead by disrupting how we use memory
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Stress can hinder our ability to develop informed plans by preventing us from being able to make decisions based on memory, suggests recent research. According to Stanford psychologist Anthony Wagner, who is the senior author of the paper, "We draw on memory not just to project ourselves back into the past but to project ourselves forward, to plan."

"Stress can rob you of the ability to draw on cognitive systems underlying memory and goal-directed behaviour that enable you to solve problems more quickly, more efficiently and more effectively," he said. The study led by Stanford University researchers was published in the journal of Current Biology.

Combined with previous work from Wagner's Memory Lab and others, these findings could have broad implications for understanding how different people plan for the future - and how lack of stress may afford some people a greater neurologically-based opportunity to think ahead. "It's a form of neurocognitive privilege that people who are not stressed can draw on their memory systems to behave more optimally," said Wagner, who is the Lucie Stern Professor in the Social Sciences at Stanford's School of Humanities and Sciences.

"And we may fail to actually appreciate that some individuals might not be behaving as effectively or efficiently because they are dealing with something, like a health or economic stressor, that reduces that privilege." The researchers conducted experiments where they monitored participants' behaviour and brain activity - via fMRI - as they navigated through virtual towns. After participants became very familiar winding routes in a dozen towns, they were dropped onto one of the memorized paths and told to navigate to a goal location.

To test the effects of stress, the researchers warned some participants that they could receive a mild electric shock, unrelated to their performance, during their virtual rambles. Participants who didn't have to worry about being randomly shocked tended to envision and take novel shortcuts based on memories acquired from prior journeys, whereas the stressed participants tended to fall back on the meandering, habitual routes.

Prior to beginning their trek, the participants were virtually held in place at their starting position. Brain scans from this period showed that the stressed individuals were less likely than their counterparts to activate the hippocampus -- a brain structure that would have been active if they were mentally reviewing previous journeys. They also had less activity in their frontal-parietal lobe networks, which allows us to bring neural processes in line with our current goals. Previous work by the researchers had found that stress hinders this neural machinery, making it harder for us to retrieve and use memories.

The researchers believe their new study is the first to show how hippocampal-frontal lobe network disruption takes memory replay offline during a planning session due to stress. "Its kind of like our brain is pushed into a more low-level thought-process state, and that corresponds with this reduced planning behaviour," said Thackery Brown, who was a postdoctoral scholar in the Memory Lab during this research and is the lead author of the paper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Seven Indians among 65 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore

Seven Indians are among the 65 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to over 1,100, the Health Ministry said. Fifty-six of the new cases, including the seven India...

Nagpur man arrested for coronavirus April Fool's Day prank

A man was arrested for playing an April Fools prank claiming his wife was infected with the novel coronavirus, which left authorities in panic as he worked in a firm employed by the vital Koradi Thermal Power Station near Nagpur in Maharash...

Bill Withers, soulful singer of 'Ain't No Sunshine,' dead at 81

Bill Withers, a soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits Lean on Me, Lovely Day and Aint No Sunshine, has died at age 81 from heart complications, his family said on Friday.Withers produced nine albums, most of them written and recorded...

Solidarity? When it comes to masks, it's every nation for itself

From government stock seizures to sales to the highest bidder on airport tarmacs, the hunt for face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak has become a global free-for-all where the rules of fair play no longer apply. Officials worldwide were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020