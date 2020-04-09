Turf maintenance in non-plantation nurseries to be able under lockdown rules

Left Menu
“The Government has agreed that urgent upkeep and maintenance of biological assets will be able to go ahead after the Easter Weekend. This includes non-plantation nurseries, stadia turf, and golf and bowling club turf maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 09-04-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 10:00 IST
“So I reiterate to all those who are wanting to undertake the maintenance – please do not do so until the guidance has been issued. Please stay home this long weekend but you can start to plan and prepare for urgent maintenance to get underway soon,” Grant Robertson said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson has announced that urgent maintenance of turf and care for plants in non-plantation nurseries will soon be able to go ahead under Level 4 restrictions.

"The criteria and conditions under which this maintenance can go ahead are being urgently developed by the Ministry for Business, Innovation, and Employment.

"I understand the implications if the maintenance does not occur regularly, including for community organisations, which is why we have moved quickly on these decisions.

"However I ask those wanting to undertake the maintenance to wait until the criteria have been published – we need to ensure there are clear guidelines for the health and safety of the community and turf management workers. There will be clear restrictions on any activity that is allowed," Grant Robertson said.

"We have been making good progress in our fight against COVID-19, but we are still at Alert Level 4 and we cannot be complacent and risk undoing the excellent progress we have made so far.

MBIE will release the criteria after the Easter Weekend.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

