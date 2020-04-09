Left Menu
Development News Edition

County cricketers to take maximum reduction in salaries amid COVID-19, says Professional Cricketers' Association

The Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) on Wednesday announced that county cricketers will take "maximum reductions" in their salaries during April and May amid coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | London | Updated: 09-04-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 10:25 IST
County cricketers to take maximum reduction in salaries amid COVID-19, says Professional Cricketers' Association
PCA logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) on Wednesday announced that county cricketers will take "maximum reductions" in their salaries during April and May amid coronavirus pandemic. "The Professional Cricketers' Association is pleased to announce a collective player agreement that has seen all county players agree a support package to protect the domestic game," PCA said in a statement.

"Discussions between the PCA, ECB (England Cricket Board) and 18 first-class counties reached a conclusion today with all parties supporting an initial two-month agreement that will see maximum reductions to player salaries and relinquishing of domestic prize money," the statement added. PCA further stated that it has relinquished £1 million of the domestic player prize money for 2020.

"The agreement for an initial period of April and May will see players agree to being furloughed by their county, if requested, and also taking a reduction in their remuneration in order to be consistent with reductions that have been made to other non-playing staff at their county," the statement read. "The PCA have relinquished £1 million of the domestic player prize money for 2020 with the ECB reallocating this towards assisting first-class counties in the implementation of the new 2020-2024 County Partnership Agreement. The reallocated funds will support the introduction of standardised player contracts across the game, in turn providing vital financial support to players who leave the game in 2020 and beyond," it added.

PCA Chairman, Daryl Mitchell, thanked all the parties for the 'collaborative spirit' of these discussions. "I am pleased we have reached a collective agreement between the PCA, ECB and the 18 first-class counties and I thank all parties for the collaborative spirit of these discussions particularly at this most challenging of times," Mitchell said.

"The understanding from our players and the willingness to help has been particularly heartening. Like many industries, cricket recognises the challenges it currently faces; the players have been alert to the need for them to play their part," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims seen hovering near record highs

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits in the last three weeks likely totaled a staggering 15 million as tough measures to control the novel coronavirus outbreak abruptly ground the country to halt, which would cement views t...

Sub-Saharan Africa to fall into recession in 2020, says World Bank

The rapidly-spreading coronavirus outbreak is expected to push sub-Saharan Africa into recession in 2020 for the first time in 25 years, the World Bank said in a new forecast on Thursday.The banks Africas Pulse report said the regions econo...

'Times like these bring friends closer': PM after Trump's thank you for hydroxychloroquine export

Replying to President Donald Trumps appreciation after India allowed the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday once again hailed the strategic partnership shared betwe...

Hong Kong tourism chief pins hopes on recovery starting by July

The impact of the novel coronavirus on Hong Kongs tourism sector is unprecedented and the city can hope to start seeing things returning to normal by July, in part by trying to develop new markets, the head of the tourism board told Reuters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020