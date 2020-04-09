County cricketers to take maximum reduction in salaries amid COVID-19, says Professional Cricketers' Association

The Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) on Wednesday announced that county cricketers will take "maximum reductions" in their salaries during April and May amid coronavirus pandemic. "The Professional Cricketers' Association is pleased to announce a collective player agreement that has seen all county players agree a support package to protect the domestic game," PCA said in a statement.

"Discussions between the PCA, ECB (England Cricket Board) and 18 first-class counties reached a conclusion today with all parties supporting an initial two-month agreement that will see maximum reductions to player salaries and relinquishing of domestic prize money," the statement added. PCA further stated that it has relinquished £1 million of the domestic player prize money for 2020.

"The agreement for an initial period of April and May will see players agree to being furloughed by their county, if requested, and also taking a reduction in their remuneration in order to be consistent with reductions that have been made to other non-playing staff at their county," the statement read. "The PCA have relinquished £1 million of the domestic player prize money for 2020 with the ECB reallocating this towards assisting first-class counties in the implementation of the new 2020-2024 County Partnership Agreement. The reallocated funds will support the introduction of standardised player contracts across the game, in turn providing vital financial support to players who leave the game in 2020 and beyond," it added.

PCA Chairman, Daryl Mitchell, thanked all the parties for the 'collaborative spirit' of these discussions. "I am pleased we have reached a collective agreement between the PCA, ECB and the 18 first-class counties and I thank all parties for the collaborative spirit of these discussions particularly at this most challenging of times," Mitchell said.

"The understanding from our players and the willingness to help has been particularly heartening. Like many industries, cricket recognises the challenges it currently faces; the players have been alert to the need for them to play their part," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

