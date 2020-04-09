Left Menu
Chess players contribute to PM-CARES Funds through online tournament

Several chess players from across the country devised a unique way to promote their sport, as well as raise money for the PM-CARES fund simultaneously.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:02 IST
A sum of Rs 105,000 has been contributed to PM-CARES through the tournament. Image Credit: ANI

Several chess players from across the country devised a unique way to promote their sport, as well as raise money for the PM-CARES fund simultaneously. One International Grandmaster, seven International Masters, several National Chess Champions, Chess players and enthusiasts, came together to host an online chess tournament under the aegis of "The Chesster group" on April 7.

A sum of Rs 105,000 has been contributed to PM-CARES through this tournament to help the country in its fight against COVID-19. There was no participation fee, however, the participants were requested to donate to the PM-CARES fund to help the country combat the COVID-19. The participants were to send a screenshot of it to the organizers.

Over 80 people participated in the tournament and IM Ravi Teja from Hyderabad, Telangana won the tournament. The tournament got a good response from the Chess players across the country. It saw interest and donations come in from the Immortal Chess Forum (a Global Chess Forum) amongst others.

The tournament was hosted on www.Lichess.org, a global not-for-profit chess platform created to promote chess. Speaking about the initiative, the organisers in a statement said: "We hoped to raise as much as possible and contribute in our small way to our prime minister's cause. It has been gratifying that well-wishers across the globe helped us in our endeavor." (ANI)

